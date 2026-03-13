ACR Music Announces Yenddi's Return To The Spotlight As Viral Bachata Hits Signal Major Comeback

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dominican songwriter behind genre-defining hits gains momentum as fans anticipate his 2026 tour

Long before his own music began attracting millions of streams, Yenddi had already built a reputation as one of bachata's most respected songwriters. Early in his career, he wrote songs for leading artists including Zacarías Ferreira, Kiko Rodríguez, and Luis Miguel del Amargue. Among his most notable works is“La Asesina,” performed by Ferreira, which became one of the genre's most widely recognized songs. The emotional bachata ballad achieved massive success across Latin America and the United States, eventually earning RIAA Diamond certification and establishing Yenddi as a key creative voice within the genre.

The collaboration continued with Ferreira's follow-up single“El Intruso,” another major success that went on to earn RIAA triple-platinum certification. Together, the songs positioned Yenddi among the most influential writers shaping contemporary bachata music.

After years of success behind the scenes, Yenddi began stepping forward as a recording artist. His debut single as a lead performer,“Diez Segundos,” released with Zacarías Ferreira, quickly became one of the most popular bachata tracks of 2015 and introduced audiences to Yenddi as both a songwriter and performer.

He later expanded his musical range with“Bom Bom,” a reggaeton collaboration featuring Spanish pop star Abraham Mateo alongside De La Ghetto and Jon Z. The track reached No. 4 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart, demonstrating Yenddi's ability to cross genres and connect with broader audiences.

Following several years away from releasing new music, Yenddi returned in August 2025 with the single“Yo No He Llorado.” A preview of the song gained momentum on TikTok prior to its release, generating thousands of fan-created videos and building strong anticipation online. After the song's release on August 15, it quickly accumulated millions of streams across digital platforms.

Momentum continued later in the year when Yenddi released“La Princesa” on December 12. Like its predecessor, the song gained attention across social media before its official launch and has since collected millions of views and streams.

Yenddi's online presence is also expanding rapidly. His TikTok account, @yenddimusic, continues to grow as fans engage with both his music and his charismatic on-screen personality.

With a tour scheduled to begin in August 2026, anticipation is building among fans and industry observers. As bachata continues to evolve globally, Yenddi's transition from influential songwriter to performing artist highlights a rare trajectory within the genre and positions him as a key figure in its next chapter.

About Yenddi

Yenddi is a Dominican singer and songwriter known for writing several influential bachata hits before launching his career as a solo recording artist. He has collaborated with major bachata performers including Zacarías Ferreira, Kiko Rodríguez, and Luis Miguel del Amargue. His songwriting credits include the RIAA Diamond-certified hit“La Asesina” and the RIAA triple-platinum single“El Intruso.” In recent years, Yenddi has gained renewed attention with his own music releases, including“Yo No He Llorado” and“La Princesa,” both of which generated strong engagement across streaming platforms and social media. With a growing international fan base and a tour planned for 2026, Yenddi continues to expand his presence in modern Latin music.

About ACR Music

ACR Music is a music company dedicated to supporting artists and developing innovative sound across the global music landscape. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, ACR Music focuses on helping emerging and established artists bring their musical vision to life while expanding their reach across international audiences. The company works across music production, promotion, and artist development, connecting Arizona's creative energy with global music trends.

