Core Development Group Sponsors Reading Event At Boys & Girls Club Of Paterson And Passaic

Mahwah, NJ, USA - March 12, 2026 - Core Development Group, a leading New Jersey-based commercial solar and energy storage contractor, today announced its premium sponsorship of the Boys & Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic's Read Across America event. Read Across America is an annual national reading motivation and awareness event scheduled to take place March 9-13, aligning with Dr. Seuss's birthday, and serves as a nationwide, week-long celebration to boost literacy among children.







Hosted at the Boys & Girls Club of Paterson & Passaic's Paterson Clubhouse, the kick-off celebration centers on what kids love most about reading-energy, imagination, and fun. The event program features a book fair, music, food, games, learning, and family activities, all in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday and the national celebration of reading.

"True success is measured by the positive change our company creates in our community and the areas where we operate. Our ongoing commitment to the Boys & Girls Club and Read Across America is about empowering the younger generation and investing in a brighter future for children in the Paterson area," said Henry Cortes, Founder & CEO of Core Development Group.

Since its founding in 2012, Core Development Group has been vigilant in giving back to the community, supporting community basic needs such as literacy, helping companies reduce their carbon footprint, and building clean energy projects across the United States and beyond. Read Across America seeks to strengthen early literacy and keep kids consistently engaged in reading. The event has connected these efforts to its goal of helping Club Kids build strong reading skills through their elementary years.

"We believe in the power of education and the importance of providing consistent support to help our young people achieve their full potential, which is why we rely on community partners like Core Development Group," said Dr. Christina Dukes Brown, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic.

The Boys & Girls Club welcomes community partners who want to support youth literacy through book donations, volunteer time, and event sponsorships. For more information, visit the Boys & Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic.

About Core Development Group

Core Development Group is a trusted and agile independent U.S. renewable energy developer, contractor, and consultant. The company helps organizations transition to clean, renewable energy and provides solar energy systems, battery storage, microgrids, and EV charging infrastructure to companies in the U.S. and abroad. Core Development Group also provides world-class engineering, design, construction, quality assurance, and construction management consulting services for renewable energy projects. Founded in 2012, Core Development Group is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Learn more at coredevusa.

