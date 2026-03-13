Brian Hagerty Calls For Stronger Training Standards In The Service Industry

MENAFN - GetNews)



Brian HagertyBrian Hagerty of Monroe Township, New Jersey, urges restaurant leaders and frontline teams to prioritize structured training and operational discipline to reduce turnover and strengthen customer trust.

Service industry leader Brian Hagerty is speaking out about a challenge he believes continues to hold restaurants and hospitality businesses back: inconsistent training and a lack of operational structure.

Drawing on his experience as a former district manager overseeing multiple restaurant locations and later as a professional bartender, Hagerty advocates for stronger onboarding systems, clearer performance standards, and more visible leadership on the floor.

“Restaurants don't fail because people don't work hard,” Hagerty said.“They struggle because systems aren't clear and training isn't consistent.”

The restaurant industry remains one of the largest employment sectors in the United States. According to the National Restaurant Association, the industry employs more than 15 million people nationwide. Yet turnover rates in restaurants regularly exceed 70% annually, with some reports placing it even higher for hourly roles.

Hagerty believes much of that instability is preventable.

“If you don't train someone properly on day one, you spend months correcting mistakes,” he said.“That creates frustration for managers, staff, and customers.”

During his tenure as a district manager with Waffle House, Hagerty oversaw multiple locations and focused heavily on structured onboarding and daily operational standards. He worked to ensure that each store opened and closed with the same procedures, that shift roles were clearly defined, and that expectations were communicated early and often.

“You cannot scale chaos,” Hagerty said.“You scale systems.”

Research supports his view. Studies in workforce development show that structured onboarding programs can improve employee retention by more than 50%. In industries with tight margins and high stress, even small improvements in retention can significantly reduce costs related to hiring and retraining.

But Hagerty says the conversation should go beyond cost control.

“This is about respect,” he said.“When you prepare someone properly, you show them they matter.”

After stepping away from district-level management, Hagerty transitioned into professional bartending. The move brought him back to direct guest interaction, but he continued applying the same operational mindset.

“Bartending is operations in real time,” he said.“Speed, accuracy, communication. If you're not prepared before the shift starts, you're already behind.”

He believes preparation and presence are the two most overlooked leadership traits in the service industry.

“You can't lead from the office,” Hagerty said.“You have to be on the floor. You have to see what's actually happening.”

The service industry faces ongoing pressures: rising labor costs, increased consumer expectations, and staffing shortages in many regions. According to federal labor data, food service consistently ranks among the top industries for job openings and separations each month.

Hagerty argues that clearer standards can reduce burnout and confusion.

“Busy shifts don't scare people,” he said.“Disorganized shifts do.”

His call to action is not directed only at executives. He believes frontline managers, shift leaders, and even hourly associates can take responsibility for improving standards in their own environments.

“Start with what you control,” Hagerty said.“Show up on time. Prepare your station. Communicate clearly. Follow the process. Small discipline adds up.”

He also encourages emerging leaders to spend time learning every role within an operation before stepping into management.

“Do the job before you manage the job,” he said.“You earn credibility that way.”

Hagerty's advocacy is rooted in his broader belief that service work deserves more structured leadership attention.

“This industry supports millions of families,” he said.“It deserves the same operational discipline as any other business sector.”

Call to Action

Hagerty encourages service industry professionals to take practical steps within their own workplaces:



Review and document opening and closing procedures.

Standardize onboarding for new hires.

Define clear shift roles during peak hours.

Address performance gaps early and calmly. Stay visible and accessible during service.

“Leadership is not about volume,” Hagerty said.“It's about consistency.”

He believes that stronger internal systems can improve not only performance metrics, but also workplace morale and long-term stability.

“If people feel prepared, they perform better,” he said.“That's true in any role.”

About Brian Hagerty

Brian Hagerty is a Monroe Township, New Jersey–raised service industry professional with experience in multi-unit restaurant management and frontline hospitality operations. A graduate of Coastal Carolina University, he has focused his career on operational systems, associate training, and the maintenance of consistent service standards in high-volume environments.