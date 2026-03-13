Founder Who Built $50M Business And Lost Everything Launches Fortitude Foundation To Support Entrepreneurs Through Business Failure

MENAFN - GetNews) Ross Williams, serial entrepreneur and founder of Venntro Media Group, has launched Fortitude Foundation ( ) - a peer-led support organisation for entrepreneurs facing the devastation of business failure.







Williams bootstrapped Venntro Media Group from nothing into a company that generated $50 million in annual revenue at its peak, employed hundreds of people, contributed tens of millions in tax to the UK economy, and built dating platforms that helped millions of single people find love, relationships, and start families. In August 2024, after 21 years, the company went into administration. Williams had spent every penny he had trying to save the business. His wife used her own savings to cover the final payroll. They lost everything.

What followed was six months of no income, isolation, and a total absence of support designed for founders in crisis.

“The thing nobody tells you about business failure is the silence,” said Williams.“One day you're leading a company and your phone doesn't stop. The next day, you're sitting in your kitchen at 3am and nobody is calling. The silence will break you faster than any balance sheet.”

Fortitude Foundation is built on a single idea: the people best equipped to help a founder in crisis are other founders who have already been through it. The Foundation will connect entrepreneurs going through business failure with experienced founders who can provide practical, action-focused support - from navigating insolvency to confronting the identity crisis that follows.

Fortitude Foundation is now calling for volunteer peer mentors and donations as it works toward becoming a registered UK charity with the Charity Commission. Whether they have survived business failure and want to help, or they are going through it now and need support, register at FortitudeFoundation.

“If the phone has stopped ringing and the silence is eating you alive - you are not alone. You are not broken. And this is not the end of your story.”







About Ross Williams

Ross Williams is a serial entrepreneur who founded and led Venntro Media Group (White Label Dating) for 21 years. Under his leadership, Venntro generated $50 million in annual revenue at its peak, employed hundreds of people, contributed tens of millions in tax, and helped millions find love and start families. He now dedicates his time to Fortitude Foundation.

