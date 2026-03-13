Top Auto Body Shop In Santa Clara, CA Marks 15 Years In Business As New Management Brings Premium Experience To A Legacy Location

Santa Clara, CA - F1 Collision is marking a meaningful milestone in 2026 - 15 years of serving drivers across the greater Santa Clara area. The business was originally established in 2011 and relocated to its current Santa Clara home in December 2024, where it took over a site previously operated by K Autobody for 34 years. Rather than starting from scratch, F1 Collision preserved what made the original shop a community staple while introducing a higher standard of craftsmanship and customer service.

Johnny Wan, owner of the top auto body shop in Santa Clara, CA, brings a rare and impressive background to the business - one rooted in working with high-end vehicles such as Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Ferrari, and Lamborghini. This exposure to the most demanding standards in automotive repair directly informs the way F1 Collision approaches every job, from minor cosmetic fixes to complex structural work.

The shop's technicians include many holdovers from the K Autobody team, collectively bringing over 25 years of hands-on experience to F1 Collision's collision repair in Santa Clara, CA services. Their deep familiarity with the local market, combined with F1 Collision's premium management approach, creates a shop that is hard to match anywhere in the region.

"At F1 Collision, we genuinely care about people - not just their cars," says Johnny Wan. "Our faith and values shape the way we do business, and that means treating every client with honesty, transparency, and real respect. Every vehicle that comes in for auto body repair in Santa Clara, CA is handled as though it were our own, no matter the make, model, or situation."

F1 Collision also offers support for clients navigating the claims process, providing trusted insurance claim auto repair in Santa Clara, CA to reduce the stress that often follows a collision. The team is currently welcoming new clients and is ready to deliver the quality and care that drivers in Santa Clara deserve. Visit to learn more or book an appointment today.