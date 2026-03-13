MADMIA Introduces Easter Socks Collection With Bold Colours And Characters

MENAFN - GetNews)



MADMIA has launched a vibrant Easter sock collection that brings bold colours playful characters and seasonal fun to kids and adults alike.

Mascot, NSW - March 12, 2026 - MADMIA has announced its Easter Socks Collection for 2026 with bright colour, playful detail, and a strong mix of bunny and character themes for families across Australia and overseas. The range brings everyday comfort in kids and adult sizes, with styles such as Funny Bunny Socks, Caterpillar Socks, Rainbow Bunny Socks, Bambi Socks, and more. The collection also includes preorder demand for Buttercream Bunny Socks, Bluey Socks, Ballerina Bunny Socks, and Peppa Pig Fairy Socks.

Shoppers who want to buy Easter socks online in Australia can now explore a collection that puts statement design at the centre of Easter gifting and dress ups. MADMIA said the range uses high quality materials and offers a soft feel, strong comfort, and a design that aims to last through repeat wear. The brand has built a loyal audience through socks that bring humour, colour, and character into daily style, and the Easter range builds on that approach with bunny ears, layered textures, and vivid prints.

Tanja Filipovska, founder of MADMIA said, "Our Easter collection gives families a fresh way to celebrate the season through fashion that feels fun from the first look. We wanted a range that brings joy to kids and adults alike, with bold colours, beloved characters, and playful bunny themes that stand out at parties, school events, family lunches, and gift moments. Each pair reflects our focus on quality, comfort, and originality, and that balance matters to customers who want seasonal products with real wear value."

The company also highlighted convenience for customers who want Easter socks in Australia with free shipping, along with fast dispatch across key regions. Australia and USA ship same day for all orders placed before 1PM Monday to Friday. Europe ships next business day. This service supports early Easter shopping as well as last minute purchases from customers who want Easter socks for sale in Australia in time for events, gifts, and holiday outfits.

"This collection speaks to customers who want more than a basic seasonal item. They want colour, character, comfort, and easy access to styles that feel special. We wanted to give shoppers strong choice across classic Easter themes and licensed designs this time around. We also offer clear return rules, which helps customers shop risk-free during a busy retail period," Tanja said.

MADMIA also offers the Easter Socks Pack that comes with four Easter novelty socks Australia for one special price. The pack includes Oopsie Daisy Socks, Caterpillar Socks, Buttercream Bunny Socks and Tweety and Bugs Bunny Socks.

MADMIA's affordable Easter socks in Australia are backed by a friendly return policy. Returns must take place within 30 days of purchase, and items must remain unworn and unused with original tags still attached. Products must stay in the original packaging, and in original condition.

About Company:

MADMIA is an Australian-based brand dedicated to creating crazy socks that are bold, unique, and full of personality. With designs that inspire happiness and self-expression, MADMIA is redefining the way people wear socks.