Stange Law Firm Continues Growth With New Nashville, Tennessee Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Stange Law Firm is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Nashville, Tennessee, located in Davidson County. This marks the multi-state family law firm's newest expansion, with the office set to open on March 2, 2026, at 3200 West End Avenue, Suite 509, Nashville, TN 37203. With this new office, the Nashville, Tennessee divorce lawyers aim to offer caring legal guidance to individuals and families in the Nashville area navigating challenging family law matters.







Stange Law Firm is proud to join the local community, where the firm will assist clients with a wide range of family law matters in Nashville, Tennessee. These include divorce, child custody, child support, paternity, spousal support, property division, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, modifications, and more. The new Nashville office expands the firm's presence in the Southeast and reflects its continued growth as a multi-state practice devoted exclusively to family law.

Nashville, Tennessee, is known for its vibrant music scene, growing economy, and strong sense of community. As the capital of Tennessee and one of the fastest-growing cities in the region, Nashville is home to a diverse population with a wide range of family law needs. By expanding to Davidson County, Stange Law Firm aims to provide dedicated legal representation to individuals and families facing difficult domestic law matters. With this new office, the firm can support clients throughout Nashville and the surrounding areas.

Stange Law Firm focuses on delivering client-centered family law services. Founded in 2007, the firm has grown into the nation's second-largest family law practice. The Nashville, Tennessee child custody attorneys are committed to representing both men and women fairly, supporting them through every step of their case as they work to rebuild their lives. Recognizing that family law matters can arise unexpectedly, the firm ensures clients have direct access to their attorney's personal cell phone and 24/7 online access to their case file.

To learn more about Stange Law Firm in Nashville, Tennessee, or to speak with their family law team to schedule an initial consultation, visit or call (855) 805-0595.

Note: Stange Law Firm, PC, and Chad Hager are responsible for the content. General Counsel Chad Hager is licensed in Missouri and Iowa. Attorney services are provided by licensed attorneys in every state where Stange Law Firm, PC offices are located. Headquarters office: 120 S. Central Avenue, Suite 450, Clayton, MO 63105.