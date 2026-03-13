A Brave Dog And A Fearful Crow Discover The Power Of Friendship In Rhea And Crowley, A Tale Of Fur And Feathers By G.D Griffiths

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Rhea and Crowley, a Tale of Fur and Feathers by G.D Griffiths"

Rhea and Crowley, a Tale of Fur and Feathers by G.D Griffiths was released on March 10, 2026, offering families a delightful story designed to grow with children as they develop their reading skills.

Meet Rhea, a big, fluffy German Shepherd with a wiggly tail who is brave in many ways, but secretly terrified of loud thunder. Then there is Crowley, a clever crow with glossy black feathers who has a surprising problem of his own: looking down from the sky makes him dizzy. When a camping trip takes an unexpected turn and storm clouds roll in, Rhea wanders too far into the woods while following a delicious scent and suddenly finds herself lost. In the dark forest she meets Crowley, a bird who would rather hop than fly.

Together, this unlikely pair must face their fears and learn to rely on one another to find their way back to the campsite. As thunder rumbles and the woods grow darker, Rhea and Crowley discover that bravery often comes from friendship and trust.

What makes Rhea and Crowley, a Tale of Fur and Feathers especially unique is its innovative two-story format, allowing the book to grow with its readers.



Read 1 – The Read-Aloud: A short, rhythmic version full of playful sounds perfect for toddlers and preschoolers ages 1–5. Read 2 – The Early Reader: A longer version of the story with expanded dialogue and detail designed for independent readers ages 6–9.

Inspired by his own quirky German Shepherd, author G.D Griffiths brings warmth, humor, and heartfelt storytelling to the page. Originally from Wales, Griffiths' childhood adventures exploring the sea sparked his love of imagination and storytelling. His journey has taken him through academia, earning degrees in Computer Science and Operations Management and completing a PhD focused on Virtual Reality. Along the way he worked in the video game industry, taught scuba diving in New Zealand, and ultimately settled in California with his wife and son. Today, Griffiths lives in Redondo Beach, where the real-life Rhea continues to inspire new stories.

Griffiths previously introduced young readers to his canine muse in ABC's With Rhea: A Doggy Journey Through the Alphabet, and he has continued creating imaginative stories that encourage children to explore creativity, curiosity, and storytelling. Olly's Journey was his second book.

With its charming characters, gentle humor, and meaningful message about facing fears together , Rhea and Crowley, a Tale of Fur and Feathers is a book families will return to again and again.

Author Website:

Rhea and Crowley, a Tale of Fur and Feathers is available now wherever books are sold.

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!