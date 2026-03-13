Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Law Group, a respected family law firm serving clients throughout the Phoenix area, is proud to announce that it has earned the 2026 Martindale Hubbell Client Reviewed Award. This recognition reflects the firm's strong commitment to client service, legal skill, and consistent results in family law matters, including the trusted representation they provide as a child custody lawyer Phoenix families rely on during complex custody disputes.

The Martindale Hubbell Client Reviewed Award is based directly on feedback from clients who have worked with an attorney or firm. Unlike awards that rely solely on peer evaluations, this distinction is driven by verified client ratings and testimonials. It represents the voices of individuals who have experienced the firm's representation firsthand.

For Arizona Law Group, receiving this honor underscores a long-standing focus on providing dependable guidance during some of life's most personal and complex legal challenges.

What the Martindale Hubbell Client Reviewed Award Represents

Martindale Hubbell, a widely recognized legal directory, has connected individuals with attorneys for more than a century. Through its client review system, the organization allows clients to submit ratings and written feedback about their experience working with a particular lawyer or firm.

The Client Reviewed Award is granted when an attorney achieves consistently strong ratings from verified clients. Reviews assess several categories, including:



Communication ability

Responsiveness

Quality of service

Value for the cost Overall satisfaction

These reviews are submitted by real clients who have been verified through a screening process. This structure that is used adds credibility to the award and provides prospective clients with a reliable measure of what they can expect.

Arizona Law Group's 4.9 out of 5 rating on their Martindale-Hubbell profile reflects a pattern of positive experiences that have been shared by clients who have trusted the firm with matters such as:



Divorce

Child custody

Child support

Spousal maintenance Other family law disputes

How Award Recipients Are Chosen

To receive the Martindale-Hubbell Client Reviewed recognition, attorneys must have favorable client reviews that can be verified and maintain a high overall rating. Each review that is provided must be tied to an actual client experience and evaluated before publication.

This process creates a transparent feedback system. Attorneys cannot simply apply for the award or purchase this recognition. Instead, it is earned through providing consistent service that leaves a positive impression on those whom the firm has represented.

Arizona Law Group's 4.9 rating on their Martindale-Hubbell profile places the firm among the highest-rated family law practices in the United States, as they are recognized through this client-driven review process. One recent five-star review states:

“Professional, knowledgeable, accessible, and the outcome of my case was successful.”

This testimonial reflects themes commonly found throughout the firm's reviews. Clients frequently describe the firm's clear communication, a practical approach to problem solving, and a steady presence during emotionally charged proceedings.

A Commitment to Professionalism and Client Care

Family law cases in Arizona often involve sensitive issues such as parenting time, financial stability, and long-term family relationships that now need to be re-evaluated. Individuals who are seeking representation are often facing uncertainty about their future, as well as their children's future. Arizona Law Group understands that legal skill alone is not enough to handle these complex cases. Clients also want a family law attorney who listens carefully, explains options in plain terms, and remains accessible throughout the process.

The firm's Client Reviewed recognition demonstrates that clients feel supported and informed during all aspects of their cases. Being described as professional and knowledgeable reflects a strong understanding of Arizona family law statutes and courtroom procedures. Being described as accessible also speaks to their responsiveness and availability, qualities that matter deeply when clients have pressing questions about their rights or next steps. The mention of a successful outcome in a client review further illustrates the firm's dedication to pursuing favorable resolutions while maintaining integrity and professionalism.

Serving Families Throughout Phoenix

Based in several locations throughout Phoenix and the surrounding areas, Arizona Law Group serves clients who are going through various family law legal cases. The firm's practice centers on family law, allowing its attorneys to concentrate their efforts on a focused area of legal work. Their family law services include:



Divorce representation

Contested and uncontested divorce

Child custody and parenting time disputes

Child support establishment and enforcement

Division of marital assets and debts

Spousal maintenance (alimony)

Paternity cases and DNA-related parentage matters

Military divorce

High net worth divorce

Post-judgment modifications of court orders

Visitation and parenting plan disputes

Father's rights representation

Adoption proceedings

Domestic violence cases and protective order matters

Temporary family court orders

Termination of parent-child relationships

Parenting time enforcement actions Divorce and family law mediation services

This dedication to all family law matters allows the team at Arizona Law Group to have a deeper understanding of local court procedures, judicial expectations, and evolving Arizona statutes. The Client Reviewed Award reinforces that this approach resonates with those who have relied on the firm's services.

More About Arizona Law Group

Arizona Law Group is a Phoenix-based family law firm that has over 200+ years of combined legal experience. The team is dedicated to representing individuals and families in matters involving divorce, custody, support, and related family law disputes. With a 4.9 client rating and recognition through the 2026 Martindale-Hubbell Client Reviewed recognition, the firm continues to provide reliable legal representation rooted in professionalism and client-focused service.

For more information about Arizona Law Group or to schedule a consultation, contact the firm directly to discuss your family law needs.