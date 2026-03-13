Rocky Kramer Joins Legendary Power-Pop Band The Knack As Lead Guitarist

In a move that bridges classic rock history with modern guitar firepower, acclaimed guitarist Rocky Kramer has officially joined the legendary power-pop band The Knack as their new lead guitarist. The announcement comes as founding bassist Prescott Niles prepares to bring the music of the iconic group back to the stage with a new all-star lineup celebrating the band's enduring legacy.

For fans of The Knack, who's explosive 1979 debut Get the Knack helped define the sound of late-1970s power pop, the return of the band's music is already exciting news. But the addition of Rocky Kramer - widely respected for his electrifying style and technical brilliance - adds a fresh spark to the lineup.

Kramer first gained global attention with his single“Rock Star,” which hit #1 on the Global DRT Charts in 2019, cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting guitarists of his generation. Known for blending classic rock intensity with modern virtuosity, Kramer brings both reverence for the past and a fearless musical energy that perfectly suits the timeless sound of The Knack.

The new lineup assembled by Prescott Niles includes bassist George Harrison (known for his work with Missing Persons), drummer Gabe Niles, and vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matt Starr, whose résumé includes performing with Ace Frehley and Mr. Big. Together, the band will celebrate the music that helped shape rock radio for decades.

The group will make its debut performance May 2, 2026, at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, where fans can expect to hear beloved classics including the international smash“My Sharona,” along with fan favorites like“Good Girls Don't.” The show will focus primarily on the first three albums that built The Knack's legendary reputation.







For Prescott Niles, the project carries a deeper emotional meaning. The return to the stage is also a tribute to the late Doug Fieger, the band's charismatic frontman and songwriter who passed away in 2010 after a courageous battle with cancer. Niles has said he is honoring one of Fieger's final wishes - to keep the music alive.

With Rocky Kramer now taking the role of lead guitarist, that legacy is not just being preserved - it is being reignited. Kramer's powerful playing and passion for classic rock make him a natural fit for the band's high-energy sound and melodic punch.

As The Knack's music finds new life on stage, the addition of Rocky Kramer signals that the band's story is far from over. Instead, a new chapter is beginning - one that connects the golden age of power pop with the electrifying spirit of today's rock scene.

And if the early buzz surrounding this lineup is any indication, audiences may soon discover that the sound of The Knack is just as thrilling in 2026 as it was when it first took the world by storm.