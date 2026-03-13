Policereport.Info Launches Louisiana Guide To Make Crash Reports Easier To Obtain

MENAFN - GetNews)PoliceReport, the private website that helps people request official police and accident reports, has introduced full coverage for Louisiana. Residents and visitors can now follow clear instructions to request reports from any of the state's 489 parishes and cities.

“From New Orleans to small bayou towns, Louisiana drivers deserve a straightforward way to get their crash reports,” said Anthony Paluzzi, founder of PoliceReport.“Our guide explains who to contact, which form to use and how to obtain your report without confusion.”

How Louisiana Handles Crash Reports

Most accident reports in Louisiana are filed using Form DSSP 3105 11, also known as the Louisiana Uniform Motor Vehicle Traffic Crash Report.

The Louisiana State Police handle crashes on state highways, while parish sheriffs and city police departments manage incidents within their jurisdictions. Processing typically takes seven to fourteen business days, and fees range from ten to twenty six dollars depending on the parish.

Because Louisiana relies on a parish based records system, some requests must be made in person. PoliceReport guides users to the correct agency and explains whether an in person visit or mail request is required.

What Makes Louisiana Reports Unique

. Detailed location information: The top of Form DSSP 3105 11 records the report number, agency name, badge number, date and time of the crash, and precise location. Officers specify the parish, city or town, street or highway name, mile marker or intersection, and whether the crash occurred in an urban or rural area.

. Comprehensive driver and vehicle data: For each unit involved, officers document the driver's name, address, date of birth, license number and class, and whether they were operating a private or commercial vehicle. Vehicle details include year, make, model, body style, color, VIN, plate number and ownership. The report flags vehicles carrying hazardous materials and prompts completion of supplemental forms.

. Occupant and non motorist table: A table lists all occupants and non motorists, recording seating position, seat belt or helmet use, airbag deployment, ejection status, injury severity and whether the person was transported for medical care. For pedestrians and cyclists, the report notes direction of travel and crosswalk use.

. Crash environment and event coding: Officers note road surface conditions, roadway alignment, road type and weather. They identify the first harmful event and any subsequent events such as a collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, fixed object, animal, rollover, fire or cargo spill and describe the manner of collision (rear end, head on, angle or sideswipe). Contributing factors, such as driver behavior (speeding, failure to yield, improper passing, distraction, alcohol or drug impairment), vehicle defects (brake or tire failure) and environmental conditions (fog, high water, debris), are selected from standardized codes.

Why Crash Reports Matter

Accurate crash reports are critical for insurance claims, legal proceedings and safety analysis. They provide evidence of what happened, who was involved and the conditions at the time of the crash.

Without an official report, claims may be delayed or denied, and drivers could face disputes over liability. In a state where heavy rain, fog and industrial traffic contribute to collisions, a thorough report helps ensure fair outcomes and supports road‐safety improvements.

How PoliceReport Helps

1. Identify the correct agency: By entering your city or parish, the site determines whether your crash was handled by the Louisiana State Police, a parish sheriff or a municipal police department.

2. Provide the proper form: The platform links to Form DSSP 3105 11 and any required supplements and explains which version to use.

3. Guide submissions: Instructions outline what information to gather (date, time, location, driver names), how to submit your request and whether you must appear in person.

4. Explain fees and timelines: Users learn that fees typically range from ten to twenty six dollars and that most reports are ready within seven to fourteen business days.

Nationwide Coverage with Local Focus

Although this release highlights Louisiana, PoliceReport offers detailed guides for every state.

The platform updates its instructions as agencies revise forms or procedures, ensuring accurate information nationwide.

About PoliceReport

PoliceReport is a privately owned website that provides free information on how to obtain official police and accident reports across the United States.

The site offers step by step guides, secure request tools and customer support. PoliceReport is not a government agency. To learn more, visit