Pilatus Swiss Dental Gmbh Showcases Swiss Made Excellence At AEEDC Dubai 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) The NTA Implant brand takes the global stage at the world's largest dental fair, combining Swiss Made quality with MDR certification.







DUBAI, UAE - March 12, 2026 - Switzerland-based Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH participated in AEEDC Dubai 2026 (18–22 January 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre) under the NTA Implant brand, presenting its Swiss Made implant solutions to dental professionals and industry leaders from around the world.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, AEEDC Dubai remains the world's largest and most prestigious annual dental exhibition, welcoming over 85,000 visitors from 177 countries and more than 3,900 exhibiting companies. Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH leveraged this exceptional platform to reinforce its strategic position across the Middle East and global markets.

The Swiss Made Difference: A Symbol of Quality and Trust

Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH brings Switzerland's hallmark precision engineering and quality standards to dental implantology. The“Swiss Made” designation is far more than a mark of origin-it is a globally recognised symbol of reliability, durability, and superior clinical performance. NTA Implant products are developed through R&D, manufacturing, and surface treatment processes carried out in collaboration with expert partners in Switzerland, the USA, South Korea, and France. This international co-development model ensures that every implant meets the most exacting clinical standards.

“AEEDC Dubai provided the ideal platform to present our Swiss Made quality and innovative vision in implantology to specialists from around the world. This exhibition marks a significant milestone on our path to establishing a strong and lasting presence in the Middle East market.”

- Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH Management

MDR Certification: Raising the Bar for Global Standards

Prior to AEEDC 2026, Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH successfully completed the MDR (Medical Device Regulation) certification process, officially confirming that its products comply with the EU's most stringent regulatory framework for medical devices. This achievement further strengthens the company's quality assurance architecture alongside internationally recognised certifications including FDA, CE, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 13485:2016. MDR certification demonstrates that NTA Implant products meet global standards of safety and efficacy across design, manufacturing, and clinical performance. All products are backed by a lifetime guarantee, providing unmatched assurance to clinicians and patients alike.

Innovative Product Family

At AEEDC Dubai 2026, Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH introduced two flagship NTA Implant products to the dental community. Both are manufactured under the Swiss Made quality philosophy through the company's international partnership network, and are offered to clinicians with a lifetime guarantee.







Product catalogue and clinical documentation:

Global Vision, Accessible Pricing

Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH targets global market leadership in direct competition with established industry giants such as Straumann and Nobel Biocare. The company builds this vision on a strategy that unites Swiss quality with an accessible pricing policy-making premium implantology available to a broader global base of clinicians and patients. AEEDC Dubai 2026 served as a critical platform for executing this strategy and expanding the company's international distribution network.

Certifications & Quality Assurances







About Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH

Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH is a Switzerland-based medical device company. Under the NTA Implant brand, it manufactures and markets screw-type and press-fit dental implants alongside comprehensive prosthetic solutions. Backed by an international quality infrastructure encompassing FDA, CE, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and MDR certifications, and a global network of R&D and manufacturing partners in Switzerland, the USA, South Korea, and France, the company aspires to become a trusted benchmark in implantology on a worldwide scale.







Contact

Pilatus Swiss Dental GmbH

E-mail:...

AEEDC Dubai 2026

18–22 January 2026

Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE