A Memoir: In Due Time: How I Made Peace With My Inner Child By Andrea Baker That Breaks The Silence Around Schizophrenia And Trauma

A new voice in mental health memoirs is emerging with the upcoming release of In Due Time: How I Made Peace with My Inner Child by Andrea Baker. This powerful book offers an unfiltered look at life with schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and unresolved childhood trauma while highlighting the possibility of growth, dignity, and emotional safety.

Andrea Baker's memoir stands apart for its authenticity. Rather than presenting mental illness as something to overcome quickly, she writes about the long road of healing through therapy, medication, faith, and intentional inner child work. Her story reflects the reality that many readers live daily, where progress is gradual, and healing happens in layers.

Through reflections on attachment theory, emotional regulation, and self-reparenting, the book illustrates how Baker learned to build a sense of security within herself before seeking it in relationships. Moments of vulnerability are balanced with insight, offering readers both validation and hope. The narrative challenges harmful stereotypes by showing schizophrenia not as an identity, but as one part of a complex human life.

In Due Time: How I Made Peace with My Inner Child also addresses the emotional cost of abandonment and the courage required to rebuild trust. The book encourages readers to view treatment as an act of self-respect and faith as a source of grounding rather than denial.

This memoir will resonate with readers living with serious mental illness, trauma survivors, individuals exploring inner child healing, and faith-based audiences seeking honest stories of recovery. It also offers a valuable perspective for caregivers, counselors, and advocates working to understand lived mental health experiences more deeply.

At its core, this book is about learning to stay with oneself through uncertainty and pain. Andrea Baker reminds readers that healing does not demand perfection. It asks for patience, consistency, and compassion.

In Due Time: How I Made Peace with My Inner Child is a timely and necessary contribution to mental health literature, offering reassurance that even the longest journeys can lead to peace, in due time.

Availability:

Andrea Baker's memoir, In Due Time: How I Made Peace with My Inner Child, available on Amazon and other leading platforms

About the Author:

She learned the truth about God at six years of age through her organized religious sects. They taught her stepdad to read. Her stepdad taught the brother studying with them to read. In first grade, a sister named Tyra studied with her. Tyra later became a lesbian and was disfellowshipped. Her parents were not baptized, and Andrea's parents were not baptized either. So they arranged for different pioneers to study with her. She learned how to pray, study, and do research. At sixteen, she dedicated her life to serving God and got baptized. A mental health diagnosis lurking in the background made this difficult. As years passed, her schizophrenia became more potent, leading to hard truths.

Book Name: In Due Time: How I Made Peace with My Inner Child

Author Name: Andrea Baker

ISBN Number: 979-8245300917

