Rising Star From Cebu: Angele Lapp Emerges As A New Contender For Filipino Pop Supremacy

Manila - As Asian pop continues its rapid ascent on the global stage, the Philippines is increasingly being recognized as a powerful new source of international musical talent. Now, Popolo Music Group is introducing a rising artist who may soon become one of the country's most exciting new voices: Angele Lapp, an emerging pop singer whose talent, discipline, and global ambition are positioning her as a potential future superstar.

Hailing from Carcar, Cebu, Lapp represents a new generation of Filipino artists blending modern pop sensibilities with international production standards. Her music fuses contemporary pop hooks, R&B textures, and cinematic production, creating a sound designed to resonate far beyond Southeast Asia.

Signed to Popolo Music Group in January 2026, Lapp immediately entered an intensive development program focused on vocal performance, stage presence, and international market positioning. The initiative reflects the label's broader vision to develop globally competitive artists from the Philippines.

The campaign begins with the release of her debut single,“Downtown Girl,” on March 15, 2026, available worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and all major digital streaming platforms. Written and produced by Pooh Lunt and mixed and mastered by acclaimed engineer Sawyr, the song introduces Lapp's confident vocal style and strong melodic instincts through a polished pop production.

“ Downtown Girl is about confidence and believing in your dreams even when the world feels overwhelming,” says Lapp.“ It represents the feeling of stepping into the world and discovering who you are.”

Behind the scenes, Popolo Music Group has assembled an experienced creative team to support her debut era. Her forthcoming EP, Downtown Dreams, scheduled for release on April 30, 2026, features collaborations with internationally recognized producers including Mr. Mig and Sawyr, whose credits include major global artists.







Executive producer Pooh Lunt believes Lapp possesses the rare qualities required to break through in the modern music landscape. "Angele has a rare instinct for melody and emotional delivery,” Lunt explains.“From the moment we began working together, it was clear she had the potential to connect with audiences well beyond the Philippines.”

A cinematic music video for“Downtown Girl” is currently in production, directed by Pooh Lunt and Hyonyeon Park, and filmed across Seoul, Manila, and Cebu. The visual concept captures the vibrant energy of modern urban life and reflects the global aspirations behind Lapp's debut era.

Industry observers note that the scale of the project reflects Popolo Music Group's growing ambition to position Filipino pop artists in the international marketplace. With high-level production, international collaboration, and a carefully planned rollout strategy, Lapp's debut is being introduced not as an experiment but as a serious contender within the evolving global pop landscape.

As the Philippines continues to expand its cultural presence in global music, artists like Angele Lapp are emerging as part of a new wave ready to carry the country's sound forward.

With her debut era now underway, Angele Lapp may soon become one of the next major voices representing Filipino pop on the international stage.

