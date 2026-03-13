D Anthony Miles Phd Exposes The Hidden Struggles Behind Doctoral Success In Confessions Of A Phd







Award winning researcher, statistician, and entrepreneur D. Anthony Miles, PhD releases Confessions of a PhD: Tales of Struggle and Success in the Ivory Tower Volume 1, a powerful collection of real life stories that reveal the often unseen hardships faced by doctoral students on their journey to earning the highest academic credential.

Confessions of a PhD brings together twelve deeply personal accounts from doctoral graduates who overcame extraordinary challenges while pursuing their degrees. The book shares stories of resilience and perseverance, including a domestic abuse survivor whose husband destroyed her textbooks, a former drug dealer who rebuilt his life through education, a student whose football injury redirected his future, and others whose paths to academia were anything but traditional. Each chapter delivers practical insight, hard earned wisdom, and encouragement for those currently navigating doctoral programs or considering advanced education.

Beyond individual triumphs, the book also addresses systemic issues within doctoral education. Dr. Miles sheds light on what he describes as unnecessary academic hazing that causes emotional distress, delays progress, and in extreme cases leads to students leaving programs entirely. Drawing from his own negative experiences and the overwhelming response from contributors eager to share their stories, he calls for a shift toward doctoral programs that foster scholars and respected researchers rather than subjecting students to harmful administrative practices.

Dr. Miles has personally chaired dissertations for more than twenty African American women who successfully earned their doctorates, and he continues to advocate for ethical mentorship, accountability, and reform within higher education. He also addresses sensitive but critical topics such as sexual harassment faced by female doctoral students and the long term impact of toxic academic environments.

The book resonates with readers through moments of heartbreak, humor, and hope, reinforcing the message that persistence, discipline, and belief in oneself can overcome even the most daunting obstacles. An audiobook edition is currently under contract, and Volume Two is scheduled for release in early 2026. With multiple additional titles in development, Dr. Miles is on track to become a six time published author.







About the Author

D. Anthony Miles, PhD, CMA, RBA, MBC, MCP is a serial entrepreneur, award winning researcher, expert witness, business strategist, and best selling author. He is the CEO and Founder of Miles Development Industries Corporation®, a consulting and venture capital acquisition firm, and the executive producer and host of Game On Business Talk® Radio Show. Recognized as the father of forensic marketing, Dr. Miles is the most awarded researcher in the history of the Academy of Business Research Conference, holding a record thirty five Best Paper Awards.

He has presented applied statistics research at more than forty academic conferences nationwide, including Stanford University, and has been invited to Harvard University. Dr. Miles has completed over 150 media interviews and has been featured on major national outlets including ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, CNN, Fox News, Forbes, Bloomberg Radio, Reader's Digest, and Yahoo Finance. He earned his PhD in Entrepreneurship from the University of the Incarnate Word.

Confessions of a PhD: Tales of Struggle and Success in the Ivory Tower Volume 1 is available through Amazon.