Israel And The US Launched Airstrikes On Areas Of Tehran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Israeli and U.S. air forces carried out airstrikes on eastern Tehran, Trend reports.

According to information, explosions occurred in two areas of the Iranian capital, which were attacked by fighter jets.

There are no reports of damage or casualties yet.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran's third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.