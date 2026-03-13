Switzerland Expresses Solidarity With Azerbaijan After Iran Drone Attack

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On 12 March, the Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov.

AzerNEWS reports, citing the official release of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry that, during the call, the ministers exchanged views on international and regional security issues, as well as the current situation in the Middle East.

The sides emphasised that any further escalation of the existing tensions would be unacceptable and underlined the importance of resolving the crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means.

The Swiss foreign minister expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan regarding the drone attack carried out by Iran against the country. He also thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in facilitating the evacuation of Swiss citizens from Iranian territory.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland. In this context, they highlighted the importance of the political consultations scheduled to take place between the two countries' foreign ministries in April.