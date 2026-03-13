(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)
Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces January Operational Update to Shareholders and Stock Option Grant
March 12, 2026 10:10 PM EDT | Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the January Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:
January Operational Update - March 2026
Additionally, the Company announces that pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan, the Lotus Creek Board of Directors has approved the grant of 137,700 stock options to certain Directors and Officers. The stock options expire 30 business days following the date of vesting and are exercisable at a price of $3.02 per common share. The stock options vest on March 9, 2029.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK, PLEASE CONTACT:
| Kevin Johnson
President & CEO
403-538-8435
Email: ...
Website:
| Mitchell Harris
VP Finance & CFO
403-444-1465
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.
MENAFN13032026004218003983ID1110855956
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment