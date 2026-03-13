Female Doctor Found Dead In Mumbai Railway Hospital Police Probe On

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) A female doctor was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the Western Railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Mumbai Central, triggering shock and concern among hospital staff. The deceased has been identified as Dr Anuja Kulkarni, an unmarried doctor working in the hospital's ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) department.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after Dr Kulkarni failed to report to the operation theatre for her scheduled surgeries. Following the discovery, the Tardeo Police registered a case under the Accidental Death Report (ADR) category and launched an investigation.

According to Mumbai Police and hospital authorities, Dr Kulkarni had several pre-planned surgeries scheduled at the hospital that day. However, when she did not arrive at the operation theatre at the designated time, her colleagues became concerned. Several attempts were made to contact her on her phone, but she did not respond to the calls.

As the situation appeared unusual, a junior doctor went to check on her in her room, located on the fourth floor of the hospital premises. Despite repeatedly knocking on the door, there was no response from inside the room. Growing suspicious, the junior doctor looked through the glass panel of the door and noticed Dr Kulkarni lying on the floor near a chair.

The hospital administration was immediately informed, and senior doctors rushed to the room. After examining her, the doctors confirmed that she had died. Subsequently, the police were alerted, and a team from Tardeo Police Station reached the hospital to inspect the scene and conduct a panchnama.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the door of the room where the doctor's body was found was locked from the inside, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding the death.

The police later sent the body to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem examination. After the procedure was completed, the body was handed over to the family members.

Officials said the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received. Meanwhile, police have seized CCTV footage from the hospital premises, including cameras installed on the fourth floor, to assist in the investigation.

The incident has created an atmosphere of shock and anxiety among doctors and hospital staff. Police said the case is being investigated from all possible angles.