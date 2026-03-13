Bengaluru Fruit Prices Crash As Watermelon And Muskmelon Rates Drop Sharply

Fruit prices in Bengaluru have crashed due to a massive supply glut and halted exports. While farmers face heavy losses as watermelon and muskmelon rates plunge, retail customers in city markets still pay higher prices.

A bumper crop in Bengaluru has led to a massive supply of fruits in the market, causing a sudden price crash. Summer specials like watermelon and muskmelon have seen their prices hit rock bottom.Just a week ago, farmers were getting ₹14 per kg for watermelon. Now, that price has crashed to just ₹7 per kg, dealing a huge blow to their income.Farmer Devaraju sadly notes that some watermelon varieties are fetching as little as ₹2 per kg. Retailers buy at these low rates and sell them for ₹20 to ₹30 in the city.According to traders at K.R. Market, even banana prices have fallen by ₹15 to ₹20 per kg. They say the massive arrival of the summer harvest is the main reason.Data from the Binnypete APMC shows a huge jump in fruit supply in 2026 compared to the same time in 2025. Pineapple supply, for instance, has more than doubled from 326 to 680 quintals.Pomegranate supply has shot up from 1,947 to 3,115 quintals. The market also saw a massive influx of muskmelon (2,480 quintals) and watermelon (1,480 quintals).The ongoing war and geopolitical tensions in West Asia have brought fruit exports to a standstill. As a result, produce meant for international markets is now flooding local yards.This year, many farmers shifted to growing fruit, resulting in a fantastic local yield. This oversupply means there's far more fruit available than there is demand for it.APMC Secretary Suma stated, "Our market primarily caters to local consumption. While fruits like bananas or watermelons aren't directly exported from here, the sheer volume of local supply arriving is massive."While local fruit prices are crashing, market sources confirm that imported fruits like apples and kiwis, which arrive via cold storage, have stable prices.