UAE Air Defences Intercept 10 Ballistic Missiles, 26 Uavs On March 12

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

UAE air defence forces intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 UAVs on Thursday, March 12. No new injuries have been recorded on this day.

Yesterday, the number of wounded grew to 131 after an incident at DXB where two drones fell. The minor to moderate injuries incurred since the beginning of the war were recorded among individuals from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana and Indonesia.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Since the beginning of the attacks, UAE has engaged 278 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1540 UAVs. There have been six deaths so far, including those of two pilots from the UAE armed forces.

The Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats.

UAE engaged 13 missiles, 39 drones from Iran on March 11; 9 injuries recorded UAE air defences intercept 12 missiles, 17 drones; total injuries reach 117