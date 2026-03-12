How Will Students In UAE Be Assessed As Grade 10 CBSE Exams Stand Cancelled?

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Schools across the UAE are preparing for alternative ways to assess students after the cancellation of Grade 10 CBSE board examinations in the Gulf region, as authorities review the situation amid ongoing regional tensions.

While Grade 12 exams have been postponed, education leaders say the decision to cancel Grade 10 board exams is unlikely to derail students' academic progression. Instead, schools expect assessment models similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic, relying on internal evaluations and previous academic performance.

Educators say the focus now is on ensuring fairness while also supporting students who have spent months preparing for the exams. Many schools have continued online classes and revision programmes to help students remain academically engaged while awaiting further directions from the board.

Education leaders say there is already a clear precedent for how such situations can be handled.

Nargish Khambatta, Executive Vice President, Gems Education, pointed out that the CBSE has previously adapted its evaluation methods during disruptions.

“There is a clear precedent. During Covid, CBSE cancelled scheduled board exams in 2020 and again in 2021 and moved to a special evaluation scheme that drew on internal assessments, practicals, and the best-of-past-performance formula to declare results, under the oversight of the Supreme Court. That experience showed two things: first, the Board is willing to prioritise student safety; second, it can design a fair, transparent alternative when physical exams are genuinely impossible.”

However, she noted that the current situation differs from the global disruption seen during the pandemic.

“This is limited to this region and impacts fewer students. CBSE has been explicit that revised dates for Grade 12 will be announced once the security context stabilises. So, while the Covid model reassures us that students' futures can be protected even in extreme disruption, perhaps students here will still sit their papers on a later, consolidated schedule.”

She added that schools are now preparing for multiple possibilities while waiting for further instructions from the board.

“CBSE has issued formal circulars to all principals in the affected Middle East countries... and that new dates will be announced later once the situation is reviewed. The Board has underlined that the postponement applies only to the listed dates and regions for grade 12, that no exam has been cancelled at this stage, and that schools should wait for official communication before making any assumptions about alternative assessment.”

Many educators believe that moderated internal marks and school-based assessments could form the basis for evaluating Grade 10 students.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, also said that the approach mirrors earlier crisis responses where academic continuity was prioritised.

“The decision by CBSE to cancel the Grade 10 Board examinations is a thoughtful and sensitive one, much like the approach adopted during the Covid period, as these students will continue into Grade 11 within the school system and can be fairly assessed through school records.”

She added that learning in Dubai has continued with support from local education authorities.

“In Dubai, the clear guidance from KHDA allowing schools to continue learning through online classes and assessments has helped us maintain stability.”

Some school leaders say the most likely scenario will involve moderated marks based on pre-board exams and internal tests.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International School, said schools could follow a framework similar to the one used during the pandemic.

“For Grade 10, the exams have already been cancelled. In such cases, they may ask schools to submit moderated marks. Based on historical data from previous exams, they could provide a lower and upper limit for marks - similar to what was done during Covid - and schools may be asked to award marks based on pre-board exams and mock tests conducted internally.”

For students, however, the uncertainty has also brought emotional strain.

Schools say they are prioritising wellbeing alongside academics.

Bhanu Sharma, Principal of Woodlem Park School, Ajman, said institutions are working closely with students to ensure they remain supported during the disruption.

“We recognise that students have invested months of preparation, so their emotional wellbeing is a priority. Schools are supporting them through counselling sessions, regular communication with teachers, and structured revision plans to help them stay focused without feeling overwhelmed.”

