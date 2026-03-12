UAE Police Cracks Down On Loud 'Explosion' Sounds From Modified Cars

Police across the UAE have launched a crackdown on motorists using illegally modified cars and motorcycles after residents reported late-night panic caused by loud engine bursts resembling explosions in residential neighbourhoods.

Several residents said the sudden noises - often heard during quiet late-night hours - initially caused alarm as they resembled the sound of blasts. With the regional conflict dominating headlines, some residents feared the noises could be linked to security developments before realising they were caused by vehicles producing deliberate“backfire” sounds.

Authorities said the disturbances were caused by teenagers and young drivers revving engines or using vehicles fitted with modified exhaust systems designed to produce explosive-like sounds.

The incidents come amid heightened regional conflict following recent developments in the Middle East, prompting some residents to mistake the sudden noises for explosions or missile strikes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Police clarified that the sounds reported in several neighbourhoods were linked to reckless driving and modified vehicles and not to any security threat.

Officials reassured the public that the UAE remains safe and secure, noting that security authorities continue to closely monitor developments in the region.

Residents in parts of Dubai and Sharjah reported hearing loud bursts of engine noise late at night, particularly from motorcycles and modified vehicles performing deliberate backfire sounds that echo through residential streets.

Police authorities said such behaviour is illegal and constitutes a serious disturbance to public peace.

Police patrols have been intensified in residential neighbourhoods following complaints from residents about loud vehicles disturbing communities during late hours.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police, said authorities are deploying advanced monitoring systems and enforcement campaigns to tackle the problem.

“Our aim is to enhance road safety and ensure the comfort and tranquillity of residents by addressing violations such as excessive vehicle noise and illegal modifications,” he said.

In Sharjah, police have also intensified enforcement following complaints about loud vehicles disturbing residential areas.

Brigadier Khalifa Al Khassouni, Director of the Central Region Department at Sharjah Police, said targeted inspection campaigns and checkpoints have been deployed to detect vehicles with illegal modifications.

He stressed that the campaign aims to enhance residents' sense of safety and reassurance, particularly during times when public sensitivity to sudden loud sounds may increase.

Under UAE traffic regulations, motorists caught driving vehicles that create excessive noise face a Dh2,000 fine and 12 black points, along with possible vehicle impoundment.

Vehicles modified without proper authorisation may also face additional penalties, including confiscation and release fees that can reach Dh10,000.

Police also urged parents to monitor teenagers and young drivers to prevent reckless behaviour that could alarm communities and disturb neighbourhoods.

Authorities encouraged residents to report reckless driving or disturbing behaviour through official police channels so officers can respond quickly.

Officials reiterated that the UAE continues to enjoy a high level of safety and stability despite regional developments, noting that security agencies remain fully prepared to respond to any situation.

Police said the ongoing enforcement campaign aims to ensure residential communities remain peaceful and secure while maintaining public reassurance during the current regional developments.

Residents welcomed the swift police response, saying the increased patrols and enforcement measures have helped restore calm in affected neighbourhoods and reinforced confidence in the country's strong safety and security system.

Sharjah Police arrest man with over 18,600 illegal fireworks in raid Dubai: Surprised by hefty fines on your car? Police explain how to prevent accumulation