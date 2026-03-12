MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) WALNUT, Calif., March 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - As spring marketing campaigns begin to accelerate, GSJJ, a global supplier of custom promotional products, has published its 2026 Spring Gift Trends report. The report outlines three major seasonal marketing scenarios-Easter & Outdoor Season, Graduation & End of Semester, and“Spring Refresh” & Brand Reinvention-offering businesses practical ideas on everything from product choices to campaign planning.







Image caption: GSJJ Releases Spring Gift Trends: Targeting Easter, Graduation, and Brand Refresh.

HOW CAN BRANDS CONNECT WITH CUSTOMERS DURING EASTER AND OUTDOOR SEASON?

Spring marks both the arrival of Easter celebrations and the start of peak outdoor activity. GSJJ's internal data shows that inquiries for holiday-themed and outdoor custom gifts rise noticeably every year from March through April.

During a season associated with renewal and social gatherings, brands often look for ways to build more meaningful connections with consumers. GSJJ suggests selecting gifts that combine holiday character with everyday usability.

For instance, Custom Pins can serve as memorable souvenirs during Easter egg hunts, while Custom Patches can be attached to backpacks or jackets, bringing brand exposure into parks, hiking trails, and even social media photos.

“Easter gifting is really about shared happiness,” said Karen, Marketing Director at GSJJ.“With our AI-assisted design system, brands can generate themed design drafts in just minutes. Easter elements and brand logos can be combined quickly, making the gift feel like a natural part of the celebration.”

Among outdoor-focused products, Custom Keychains and Custom Golf Ball Markers remain especially popular for corporate golf outings and team-building activities. Despite their small size, these items allow brands to showcase visual elements through 3D embossing and laser engraving, accompanying users during various spring activities.

Market data support the growth of this category. Research from Research and Markets estimates that the global personalized gifts market will increase from $30.79 billion in 2025 to $33.49 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. Within that market, seasonal and commemorative gifts are expanding particularly quickly.

HOW CAN COMMEMORATIVES CAPTURE GRADUATION'S MEMORABLE MOMENTS?

The months of May and June traditionally bring the busiest period for graduation and end-of-semester gifts. From proms and commencement ceremonies to student leadership transitions and teacher appreciation events, the season centers on recognition and remembrance.

GSJJ has noticed growing demand for metal collectible items, especially custom Challenge Coins and Medals, in graduation-related celebrations. Schools may award medals to top-performing students, while student organizations and alumni groups often design commemorative Challenge Coin designs or Enamel Pins featuring graduation years.

These items allow graduates to keep a small but lasting reminder of their time on campus.

“Graduation gifts usually stay with people for years,” Karen said.“Even a small pin can include a school emblem, a graduation year, an inspirational message, or a student's name. Those details turn a simple object into something meaningful.”

Graduation season is also becoming an opportunity for companies that recruit on campus. A study from Global Growth Insights notes that corporate gifts account for roughly 20–25% of the personalized gifts market.

More organizations are now creating branded graduation-themed items for campus recruitment events, using them to build early brand familiarity with potential employees. GSJJ's production system allows orders to move into manufacturing within 24 hours, helping companies meet tight event schedules.

HOW CAN A“SPRING REFRESH” HELP BRANDS REINVENT THEMSELVES?

Beyond seasonal celebrations, spring is also a natural moment for brand updates and visual refreshes. Many companies choose this period to introduce new product lines or update their brand identity.

Custom merchandise can help communicate those changes tangibly.

For example, Custom Metal Business Cards offer a durable alternative to traditional paper cards, leaving a more memorable first impression. Personalized Lanyard frequently appear at trade shows and corporate events, acting as mobile brand displays. Meanwhile, Custom Stickers provide a simple and shareable way to engage younger audiences.

“Refreshing a brand isn't only about changing visuals,” Karen said.“It also means rethinking how the brand appears in everyday interactions. Items like employee badges, event giveaways, or client gifts can all carry updated branding.”

Technology is also playing a role in this shift. GSJJ's AI-assisted design tools allow customers to generate early design drafts in minutes rather than waiting days.

According to the company's 2026 Global Custom Promotional Gifts Trends Report, AI-driven rapid customization is becoming a major factor shaping the promotional products industry.

GSJJ: FULL-SCENARIO CUSTOMIZATION FOR SPRING MARKETING

To support a variety of seasonal marketing needs, GSJJ provides a wide range of customizable products, including Custom Pins, Custom Medals, Custom PVC Patches, Custom Keychains, and Custom Stickers.

By combining AI-assisted design tools, experienced manufacturing processes, and global logistics support, the company offers a complete customization workflow-from initial concept to finished product.

Looking forward, the personalized gifts market is projected to continue expanding steadily. Data from Global Growth Insights suggests the industry could grow at an average annual rate of about 7% between 2026 and 2035, reaching $61.71 billion by 2035.

For brands planning spring campaigns, custom gifts are no longer just giveaways. They are becoming practical marketing tools capable of strengthening emotional connections with audiences.

ABOUT GSJJ

Headquartered in Walnut, California, GSJJ serves global businesses and individual customers as a leading provider of custom gift solutions. Product lines include Custom Stickers, Keychains, Challenge Coins, Medals, Custom Neon Sign, and more, catering to diverse personalization needs across B2B and B2C markets.

Combining AI-driven design, precision craftsmanship, and global delivery, GSJJ transforms brand concepts into lasting keepsakes. The company maintains over 53,000 verified customer reviews with a 4.9/5 rating (as of February 2026).

