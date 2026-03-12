Waton Financial Limited Partners With Tsinghua University To Establish AI And Fintech Joint Lab



On March 11, Waton Financial Limited, a NASDAQ-listed fintech company, announced a partnership with X-Tech, an enterprise affiliate with Tsinghua University's Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences (IIIS), and the AI technology company PandaAI. The three parties will jointly establish the "AI and Fintech Joint Lab" to explore the application of AI Agents in real-world trading scenarios. From "Tool" to "Partner": How AI is Redefining Financial Decision-Making Traditional AI applications have mostly functioned as "assistive tools"-capable of answering questions, providing data, and generating reports, but the ultimate decision-making and execution still require humans. AI Agents lead a qualitative leap: their form is no longer confined to programs that passively respond to commands, but rather as "agents" equipped with the capabilities of goal comprehension, autonomous planning, dynamic execution, and closed-loop task completion. In financial scenarios, autonomously trading AI Agents must not only read candlestick charts, understand financial reports, and read news, but also understand the correlation between macroeconomic factors, market sentiment, capital flows, and even geopolitical factors and the financial markets. They are expected to become experienced traders, independently completing the entire closed-loop process from analysis, research, and judgment to execution in a rapidly changing market. Waton Financial's collaboration with Tsinghua will be dedicated to equipping AI Agents with multi-dimensional analytical capabilities and autonomous trade execution capabilities, including: real-time parsing of macroeconomic data and policy trends; integrating news sentiment and social media public opinion; scanning the fundamentals and technicals of thousands of stocks; and automatically generating trading strategies with back-testing validation. Ultimately, AI Agents will not only be able to explain the basis of their decisions to users but also execute trading commands. The joint lab will be spearheaded by Professor Li Jian from Tsinghua IIIS. As a top scholar in AI for trading, Professor Li will lead the team in providing cutting-edge algorithmic research support; PandaAI will contribute new approaches in AI inspired by quantum ideas; and Waton Financial will utilize its secured trading systems and real financial operations to provide critical data and implementation channels for the training and validation of autonomously trading AI Agents. As a NASDAQ-listed company, Waton Financial's trading system has undergone multiple security validations. AI Democratizes Investment Tools: Quant Trading Beyond Institutions For a long time, quantitative trading and AI investment strategies have been the "patent" of institutional investors. Armed with massive research teams, expensive alternative data, and scarce computing resources, through models, they can capture potential opportunities amid market fluctuations. Individual investors, on the other hand, often have to rely on fragmented information and limited analytical tools, placing them at a disadvantage in this "algorithmic war". Waton Financial aims to use autonomously trading AI Agents to break this paradigm. These AI Agents, equipped with autonomous trading capabilities, are expected to help users issue investment commands using natural language without any background in programming or quantitative knowledge. Subsequent key steps, such as macroeconomic analysis, industry comparisons, stock screening, and trade execution, are all completed autonomously by the AI Agents. The significance of this research lies in enabling individual investors to access research and investment capabilities comparable to those of institutional quantitative trading teams. Furthermore, the joint lab will focus on researching the application of AI Agents in real-time risk control and compliance checks, ensuring the safety and stability of the smart trading system in complex market environments. ZHOU Kai, Chairman of the Board of Waton Financial Limited, stated: "This partnership will strengthen our technology offerings and help both individual and professional investors in the growing field of AI-driven finance by enabling AI Agents to truly understand the underlying logic of market operations and helping users around the world make smarter, more timely, and safer decisions." The Future Landscape: Everyone Has Their Own "Quantitative Trader" The global capital market is undergoing a profound paradigm shift. In the past, barriers of information and technology kept the majority out; today, autonomously trading AI Agents are handing the keys to "smart finance" to everyone. The global capital market is ushering in a new stage of technological democratization, and AI is bringing professional investment tools within reach of more ordinary people. Imagine: users simply need to say to the AI Agents "I want to allocate some low-volatility tech stocks with a budget of $20,000 and hold them for 6 months," and the AI Agents can automatically screen eligible targets, assess current valuation levels, generate portfolio recommendations, execute trades upon user authorization, and continuously monitor portfolio risks. Waton Financial's collaboration with Tsinghua to build autonomously trading AI Agents is not only seeking a technological breakthrough but also making a statement: the future of finance should not be an exclusive game for institutions. As AI Agents step out of walled gardens and smart trading integrates into daily life, every ordinary person will have the opportunity to understand and participate in the most complex markets of our time in unprecedented ways. Disclaimer: All investments carry risks, and AI models do not guarantee absolute profitability. 12/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

