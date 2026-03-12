403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Geovax Announces European Society Of Medicine Publication Highlighting GEO-CM04S1 As A Next-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine For Immunocompromised Patients
|
GeoVax, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
GeoVax Announces European Society of Medicine Publication Highlighting GEO-CM04S1 as a Next-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised Patients
12.03.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Peer-Reviewed Article Describes Clinical and Immunologic Rationale for Dual-Antigen MVA-Based Vaccine Designed to Address Limitations of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccines in Highly Vulnerable Populations ATLANTA - March 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and solid tumors, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article describing its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, GEO-CM04S1, in Medical Research Archives, the journal of the European Society of Medicine. The article, titled“GEO-CM04S1: A Dual-Antigen COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised Patients,” provides a comprehensive review of the vaccine's scientific rationale, preclinical studies, and clinical findings supporting its development as a vaccine designed specifically to protect immunocompromised individuals who often respond poorly to currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines. The publication highlights how GEO-CM04S1's dual-antigen design (Spike + Nucleocapsid) delivered via a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector is intended to generate antibody and T-cell responses that are both broad and durable, addressing limitations in such vulnerable populations of single-antigen vaccines that primarily target the spike protein. The publication discusses how next-generation vaccines designed to stimulate more robust and durable cellular immunity may offer improved protection for these high-risk populations. Scientific Highlights from the Publication Key findings summarized in the publication include: 1. Dual-Antigen Design to Enhance Immune Breadth: GEO-CM04S1 expresses both the spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins of SARS-CoV-2, allowing the vaccine to stimulate immune responses against conserved viral targets that are less susceptible to mutation and immune escape. 2. Robust T-Cell Responses: Preclinical and clinical data show the vaccine induces strong CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses, which are critical for controlling viral infection and reducing progression to severe disease. 3. Favorable Safety and Immunogenicity: Early clinical studies demonstrated a benign safety profile and strong immunologic responses, including seroconversion and cellular immune activation across multiple dose levels. 4. Encouraging Results in Immunocompromised Patients: Early readouts from ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with hematologic malignancies receiving cell transplants, and individuals with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, indicate the vaccine can generate durable immune responses even in patients with impaired immune systems. David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax, stated:“This publication reinforces the scientific rationale for GEO-CM04S1 as a purpose-built vaccine for immunocompromised populations that remain inadequately protected by current COVID-19 vaccines. An estimated 40+ million patients in the U.S. are considered immunocompromised, including patients with cancer, transplant recipients, individuals receiving immunosuppressive therapies, and those with chronic diseases. These individuals may fail to mount adequate immune responses following vaccination and remain at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes. Worldwide, an estimated 400 million patients have such weakened immune systems, rendering them at risk of severe infection, hospitalization and potential death.” Mark J. Newman, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of GeoVax and co-author of the publication, added:“A growing body of evidence demonstrates that strong and early T-cell responses play a critical role in controlling SARS-CoV-2 infection and preventing severe disease. GEO-CM04S1 was designed specifically to stimulate these responses, which may be particularly important for immunocompromised individuals who often fail to generate adequate antibody responses to existing vaccines. The MVA vector platform provides an ideal backbone for next-generation vaccines due to its ability to safely induce durable humoral and cellular immunity. Our dual-antigen strategy also expands immune recognition beyond the spike protein, and data from small animal studies indicates efficacy against variants is induced, reducing the need to continually update vaccines.” About GEO-CM04S1 GEO-CM04S1 is a dual-antigen Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-vectored COVID-19 vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell and antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials, including:
...
678-384-7220 Media Contact:
Jessica Starman
...
News Source: GeoVax, Inc.
12.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GeoVax, Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US3736782000
|EQS News ID:
|2290554
|
2290554 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment