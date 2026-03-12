Swiss Prime Site: Annual General Meeting Approves All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors By A Large Majority

Zug, 12 March 2026



Approval of 2025 annual financial statements and dividend distribution of CHF 3.50 per share

Approval of the report on non-financial matters

Authorization of compensation for the Board of Directors and Executive Board Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors for a further term of office

At today's Annual General Meeting of Swiss Prime Site AG in Zug, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority.

The Annual Financial Statements for the year 2025 were approved by the Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, the dividend distribution of CHF 3.50 gross (CHF 2.888 net) per registered share entitled to dividends, as proposed by the Board of Directors, was approved.

This consists of an ordinary dividend from retained earnings of CHF 1.75 gross per registered share (CHF 1.138 net after deduction of 35% withholding tax) and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves of CHF 1.75 per registered share (excluding registered shares held directly and indirectly by the company).

The payment of the ordinary dividend and the withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves will be made on 31 March 2026 in the amount of CHF 2.888 net per registered share entitled to dividends; the shares will be traded ex-dividend as of and including 27 March 2026 (ex-date).

Approval of all motions relating to the non-financial report and compensation

In a consultative vote, the Annual General Meeting endorsed both the report on non-financial matters and the 2025 compensation report of Swiss Prime Site. In addition, the shareholders approved the total compensation for 2026 for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board in two separate binding votes.

The Annual General Meeting approved the re-election of all members of the Board of Directors (Ton Büchner, Reto Conrad, Barbara A. Knoflach, Gabrielle Nater-Bass, Thomas Studhalter, Detlef Trefzger, Brigitte Walter) for a further term of office until the 2027 Annual General Meeting. Ton Büchner was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Barbara A. Knoflach, Gabrielle Nater-Bass and Detlef Trefzger were reelected as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for a further term of office.

The next Ordinary General Meeting is expected to take place on 11 March 2027.