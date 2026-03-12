Missing Page Of Archimedes Manuscript Found In France

MENAFN - USA Art News) A Missing Page Linked to the Archimedes Palimpsest Is Rediscovered After More Than a Century

More than a hundred years after it slipped out of view, a missing page associated with the Archimedes Palimpsest has been newly accounted for, following work by a researcher affiliated with Newsletters.

The Archimedes Palimpsest is among the most intensively studied manuscripts in the history of science: a medieval codex whose original texts were scraped away and overwritten, yet still preserve traces of writings attributed to the ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes. Because the object's scholarly value depends not only on what can be read but also on what survives materially, the status of any absent leaf carries unusual weight.

According to the report, the page had been unaccounted for since sometime after a historian photographed the tome in 1906. That early photographic record has served as a benchmark for later researchers, making the page's disappearance a particularly pointed mystery within the Palimpsest's modern provenance.

Today, the Archimedes Palimpsest is housed at the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, Maryland, where it has been the subject of sustained conservation and research attention. The museum brought the manuscript into public focus with an exhibition in 2011, underscoring its dual identity as both a fragile work of bookmaking and a vessel for foundational scientific thought.

While the latest rediscovery centers on a single page, it highlights a broader reality of manuscript scholarship: even canonical objects can remain incomplete in the historical record, and incremental findings can meaningfully refine what institutions, curators, and researchers understand about an artifact's physical history.

The news arrives as museums continue to emphasize the value of long-term study, documentation, and cross-disciplinary collaboration, particularly for works whose significance lies as much in their material survival as in the texts they carry.