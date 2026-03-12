Favourite Ukrainian Singer Grohotsky Charity Concert In Brighton

MENAFN - USA Art News) Ukrainian singer Grohotsky to perform a special concert in Brighton as part of the“Be With Me” tour Brighton, United Kingdom – 16 May 2026

Dear friends, Ukrainian singer and musician Grohotsky will perform a major solo concert in Brighton on 16 May at 6:00 PM.

📍 Venue: 159 Sackville Road, Hove, BN3 3LA, United Kingdom The concert is part of the artist's new concert season and his tour“Be With Me.” During the evening, the audience will hear Grohotsky's most popular songs as well as world-famous hits performed in his unique style.

“I am very happy to meet the audience again and present my popular songs as well as global hits. This concert will be special also because part of the proceeds will be directed to help children who have endured a very difficult winter in Ukraine,” – says Grohotsky.

About the Artist Grohotsky is an outstanding Ukrainian singer and musician known for his powerful and expressive voice and charismatic stage presence. He first gained national recognition after his triumphant victory on the television show“The Voice of Ukraine.”

Before beginning his music career, Grohotsky was also a two-time champion of Ukraine in football, making his path to the stage truly unique. A versatile performer, he confidently performs across a wide range of musical genres – from rock and pop to classical music. One of the highlights of his career was performing for an audience of 80,000 people at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv, receiving a standing ovation.

Grohotsky is the Grand Prix winner and laureate of several international vocal competitions, including: Youthvision (2016, Azerbaijan) Stars of the Albion (2019, United Kingdom) Winner of the Ukrainian Song Project (2019, Lviv) Recently he released the album“Love Grohotsky” in collaboration with the British label Latest Records.

The album includes his hit song“Be With Me,” which has gained more than 15 million views on YouTube. Charity Initiative Part of the funds raised during the concert will be donated to charity. The proceeds will support the Ustin Maltsev Children's Charity Foundation, whose office is located in Kherson, Ukraine.

An Evening to Remember Experience an atmosphere of live music, genuine emotions and true artistry.“Be With Me” and“Do Good for Children” will be an evening that will stay with you long after the final note fades away.

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook

Apple Music

Spotify