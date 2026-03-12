Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX) Advances Well Revitalization Program As Production Stabilizes In Texas Fields

Vertically integrated energy company Olenox has successfully restored 10 oil wells since December 2025, with additional wells scheduled to come online weekly. Output from the Wichita County field is nearing the company's near-term goal of 70 barrels of oil per day. Olenox is preparing to relicense its 162-mile pipeline, expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2026. Management is evaluating more than 6,000 acres of potential assets that could support additional drilling and workover activity. The company aims to reach 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by year-end 2026 through drilling, revitalization, and acquisitions.

Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX), a vertically integrated energy company, is reporting early operational momentum, with field activity results suggesting the company's strategy of revitalizing underperforming oil wells may already be translating into measurable production gains, as the company prepares for new drilling.

Recent operational updates indicate that the company's well revitalization efforts in Wichita County, Texas, are stabilizing output as additional wells return to production. According to a company update released in early March, Olenox has successfully revitalized 10 wells since December 2025 and expects...

