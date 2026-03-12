Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) Advances Strategic Rare Earth Positioning With Maiden Drill Program In Brazil

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) and may include paid advertising.

Canamera recently advanced its maiden drill program at the Turvolandia Rare Earths Project in Brazil The project targets near-surface ionic clay-hosted REE mineralization, a deposit style critical to magnet supply chains These developments reinforce Canamera's strategy to build a diversified, geopolitically secure rare earth portfolio across the Americas

Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) is stepping up efforts to establish its reputation as a next-gen supplier of rare earth and critical metals, advancing its flagship drill program at the Turbolandia Rare Earths Project in Brazil. With global supply chains ramping up efforts towards cutting down dependence on Chinese production of rare earth, the company's early-stage momentum underscores its rising profile in the industry ( ).

The company recently reported good progress from the first phase of its inaugural drilling campaign at Turvolandia, a program launched in mid-November and created to evaluate the continuity, thickness, and distribution of near-surface ionic clay-hosted rare earth element (“REE”) mineralization. About 1,000 meters of drilling are projected to be carried out across three identified areas, with about a third of the...

