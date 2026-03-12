'We Stand With Our Host'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Despite the heightened tensions and conflict unfolding across the wider Middle East, daily life in Gulf countries continues largely uninterrupted. 'Gulf Times' spoke with residents across the GCC, many of whom described their host countries as safe, stable environments where communities continue their daily routines with calm and confidence.

Bosco Nicholas Menezes, who has lived in Qatar for more than 45 years, said that while the current developments are unprecedented, the country remains one of the safest places to live.“As a long-term resident of Qatar, and having witnessed even the Gulf War in the 1990s, these times are indeed unprecedented,” Menezes said.“But this country has been my home for most of my life. During unsettling times, we must look out for each other and remain positive.”

Menezes also lauded frontline workers and government services for continuing their duties.“My kudos to the security guards, delivery workers, health personnel, the armed forces, and government staff. Special thanks to the municipal workers who continue to keep our streets clean every day,” he said.

Karyll Ann Calsado said strong institutions and clear communication from authorities provide reassurance to residents."As long-term residents, we feel incredibly secure here in Doha despite the regional headlines," she said."Working within critical sectors, we see firsthand how institutions manage contingency protocols, which gives us immense confidence in the country's stability and





Mega Cervantes echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the role of leadership and communication in maintaining public confidence.“Living here makes me feel safe and reassured every day,” he said.“Government alerts and updates keep us informed and prepared, not anxious. I am proud to call this country my home.”

Another resident, Sana Nazakat, said living in Qatar has consistently provided a strong sense of security and peace."We rarely feel unstable or fearful of any threat. The current regional situation has certainly been difficult and has naturally brought moments of anxiety and uncertainty," she said."However, the resilience shown and the protection and reassurance provided to residents have been remarkable. The government's consistent communication and reliable updates help people stay informed and





She added that trust in the leadership continues to give residents confidence.“It is natural for people to feel worried at times, but the trust we have in the leadership makes us feel safe and stable. If I had to choose a place to live even during difficult or war times, I would choose here again.”

Residents in other GCC countries also shared similar sentiments, noting that daily life continues calmly despite heightened regional attention. Ruchika Dubey, a career counsellor and content writer based in Kuwait, said the normal pace of life reflects the country's resilience.“Seeing bustling markets and families preparing for Iftar shows the incredible resilience of Kuwait,” she said.“I feel protected by the proactive measures and advanced defence systems securing our skies.”

She also expressed gratitude to the security forces working tirelessly and hoped for peace across the region.

Moli Divakaran noted that both nationals and expatriates have shown unity in the face of recent





“The mood is cautious but not panicked,” she said.“Daily life continues with calm and determination. People trust the capabilities of the military and security forces to safeguard the country.”

In Oman, residents say the country continues to maintain its longstanding reputation for stability and neutrality. Rahul Das, managing editor at Times of Oman, said that despite concerns expressed by friends and family abroad, life in the Sultanate continues with its characteristic calm and stability.“People often ask when we plan to return to India or whether we have prepared evacuation plans,” he said.“But Oman remains distant from the conflicts dominating headlines.” He noted that daily life in Muscat continues peacefully, with schools, businesses, and public spaces operating normally.“Oman has long positioned itself as a nation of peace, following a path of neutrality and dialogue,” Das said.“For those of us who live here, Muscat is not just a place on the map - it is home.”

Residents in the UAE say the recent regional developments have highlighted the strong sense of solidarity that exists within the country. Ahmed Iqbal noted that for many expatriates, the UAE represents far more than just a workplace.“For millions of us, the UAE has become a place where we were able to start fresh, pursue our ambitions, and build a future for our families,” he said.“The opportunities and sense of belonging we experience here are truly remarkable.”

Another resident, Abdul Kareem, said the prevailing atmosphere remains calm and reassuring.“Even during uncertain times, people here remain composed and hopeful,” he said.“There is a shared spirit of unity and gratitude that helps everyone move forward with confidence.”

Residents in Saudi Arabia also expressed strong confidence in the Kingdom's preparedness and its ability to maintain stability. Mohammed Ismail said the country's emphasis on planning and security continues to reassure residents.“The Kingdom has always prioritised preparedness and strategic planning,” he said.“Because of that, people feel assured that the situation is being managed responsibly and effectively.”

He also encouraged the public to rely on verified information rather than speculation.

“In times like these, it is important to stay calm and rely on credible sources rather than rumours,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents in Bahrain said the situation remains stable, with precautionary measures taken purely as a safety step. Santosh Kumar said daily routines across the country continue without major disruption.

“People are going about their usual activities, meeting friends and spending time with family,” he said.“The advisories issued by authorities are simply precautionary and meant to ensure everyone's safety.”

At the same time, he reflected on the wider human cost of conflicts.“No matter where it happens, conflict always reminds us of the value of peace,” Kumar said.

For millions of expatriates who have built their lives in the Gulf, the message is clear: despite regional tensions, the countries they live in remain places of stability, opportunity, and home.

