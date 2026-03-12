Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QNL: The Library From Home - Read For Your Well-Being


2026-03-12 11:01:36
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) has made available a selection of ebooks and audiobooks on mental health topics on its digital platform for members, as part of its commitment to raising awareness about mental health, as announced on its X page. QNL, which also urges community members to adopt more balanced lifestyles, highlighted the importance of taking time to care for one's mental well-being from home. It encouraged readers to explore a selection of recommended titles that offer perspectives on mindfulness and emotional balance. These books are available as e-books and audiobooks through the QNL mobile app and website.

The library also invited the public to register for free membership, which provides access to its extensive digital collections, including ebooks, audiobooks, and specialised databases, anytime and anywhere. QNL noted that it also aims to help readers dedicate time to their mental well-being from the comfort of their homes, through informative content that offers practical information and advice to promote mental clarity and maintain psychological balance amidst the pressures of daily life.

The collection includes a variety of books on topics such as stress management, improving quality of life, and fostering positive thinking, in addition to audiobooks that can be easily listened to at any time, providing users with a flexible reading experience that suits their different lifestyles.

The library explained that these materials are available for reading or listening via the QNL app and website, enabling members to access rich content that supports their mental and intellectual well-being wherever they are.

audiobooks ebooks QNL mobile app Qatar National Library

MENAFN12032026000067011011ID1110855730



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search