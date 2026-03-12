QNL: The Library From Home - Read For Your Well-Being
The library also invited the public to register for free membership, which provides access to its extensive digital collections, including ebooks, audiobooks, and specialised databases, anytime and anywhere. QNL noted that it also aims to help readers dedicate time to their mental well-being from the comfort of their homes, through informative content that offers practical information and advice to promote mental clarity and maintain psychological balance amidst the pressures of daily life.
The collection includes a variety of books on topics such as stress management, improving quality of life, and fostering positive thinking, in addition to audiobooks that can be easily listened to at any time, providing users with a flexible reading experience that suits their different lifestyles.
The library explained that these materials are available for reading or listening via the QNL app and website, enabling members to access rich content that supports their mental and intellectual well-being wherever they are.audiobooks ebooks QNL mobile app Qatar National Library
