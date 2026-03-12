QNL: The Library From Home - Read For Your Well-Being

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) has made available a selection of ebooks and audiobooks on mental health topics on its digital platform for members, as part of its commitment to raising awareness about mental health, as announced on its X page. QNL, which also urges community members to adopt more balanced lifestyles, highlighted the importance of taking time to care for one's mental well-being from home. It encouraged readers to explore a selection of recommended titles that offer perspectives on mindfulness and emotional balance. These books are available as e-books and audiobooks through the QNL mobile app and website.

The library also invited the public to register for free membership, which provides access to its extensive digital collections, including ebooks, audiobooks, and specialised databases, anytime and anywhere. QNL noted that it also aims to help readers dedicate time to their mental well-being from the comfort of their homes, through informative content that offers practical information and advice to promote mental clarity and maintain psychological balance amidst the pressures of daily life.

The collection includes a variety of books on topics such as stress management, improving quality of life, and fostering positive thinking, in addition to audiobooks that can be easily listened to at any time, providing users with a flexible reading experience that suits their different lifestyles.

The library explained that these materials are available for reading or listening via the QNL app and website, enabling members to access rich content that supports their mental and intellectual well-being wherever they are.

