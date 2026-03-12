Tale From A Bygone Era: Traditional Ramadan Dishes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In old Qatar, traditional Ramadan utensils reflected people's daily lives and their understanding of simplicity, practicality, and beauty. Every home had a collection of different utensils; each designed for a specific purpose and telling a story about life at that time.

Copper pots were used for cooking, often decorated with simple engravings that added a touch of beauty despite the motifs' simplicity. They could withstand the heat of the fire for extended periods, making them ideal for preparing traditional Ramadan dishes such as Harees or Luqaimat.

Wooden pots, on the other hand, were used to store dates, legumes, or spices. Their warm colours evoked a sense of nostalgia each time they were opened to serve food to the family. Even plates and cups had their own character: small earthenware plates for serving food, and wooden or metal cups and spoons for tea or milk. Each piece was designed to be practical and withstand the intensive daily use during the month of fasting. Each design reflected people's understanding of the materials available to them and how to utilise them in the best possible ecological way.

Earthenware jars, locally known as "hibb," were the most important containers for those fasting, as they naturally kept water cool. Their cylindrical or oval shape and porous surface allowed some water to evaporate, forming a steamy layer on the outside of the jar and slightly lowering its temperature.

With the introduction of plastic, steel, and iron in the mid-20th century, container shapes changed, and traditional designs gradually disappeared, much to the regret of older generations. However, popular memory did not forget them, and some homes still keep earthenware jars or copper pots as mementoes of a simpler and happier time. Even today, some people prefer to use old containers to serve water or dates.

This story is about small details: the shape of the containers, how they were used, and how the simplicity of the past held practical wisdom and beauty. It's about Ramadan, which permeates every corner of the home, from the smallest cup of water to the largest cooking pot. Everything tells the story of people's lives and their simple days.

Ramadan Copper pots Harees Luqaimat