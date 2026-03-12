Home In Qatar: Residents Find Reassurance In Leadership

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Across Qatar's multicultural communities, many residents say trust in the country's leadership, infrastructure and diplomatic approach has helped maintain stability despite regional tensions.

While the situation initially caused concern among some residents, interviews suggest that reassurance has gradually replaced anxiety as people observe the country's response and the continuation of everyday life.

For Dr Femida Ali, founder of Aspire2Inspire, her experience living in Qatar has strengthened her confidence in the country's ability to navigate difficult times.

“I have been living in Qatar for the past four years. I moved here because my husband was working here,” she said.

Dr Ali said that during her first year in the country, Qatar began to feel like home as she witnessed the rapid development leading up to the FIFA World Cup.

“By the end of my first year, especially as the FIFA World Cup preparations and events were unfolding, Qatar truly began to feel like home,” she said.

Having previously lived in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, she said Qatar's environment eventually won her over.

“Initially, I was unsure how I would feel about Qatar, but today I wouldn't think twice, I truly love living here.”

Dr Ali said past experiences, including how Qatar managed the blockade and the Covid-19 pandemic, have given her confidence in the country's leadership.

“My sister lived here during the blockade, and my husband was here during Covid, and both witnessed how efficiently the country handled challenging times,” she said.

She added that the government's commitment to stability reassures residents.

“I trust that the government will always do its best for the people living here.”

Despite regional tensions, Dr Ali said she hopes to continue contributing to the community.

“As long as circumstances allow and we are not asked to relocate, we would like to continue living here and contributing in our own small way to the country,” she said.

Another long-term resident, Avie Alabanza, a Filipino expatriate who has lived in Qatar for 14 years, said her family's experience reflects the sense of security many residents feel.

“Qatar began to feel like home as my children grew up here,” she said.“Seeing them feel safe and comfortable in their everyday lives made a big difference.”

For Alabanza, trust in the country's defence systems and leadership has reinforced her confidence.

“I have strong trust in the government and in the country's defence systems to protect everyone who lives here,” she said.

She added that the country's diplomatic efforts also help reassure residents.

“Qatar's efforts to promote de-escalation and peace also reassure me, as the country consistently demonstrates that it values stability and diplomacy.”

Despite occasional interception sounds, she said they represent protection rather than danger.

“At times, the sounds of interceptions may seem alarming, but to me they are the sounds of protection, signs that the systems in place are working to keep us safe.”

Despite occasional interception sounds, she said they represent protection rather than danger.





Marivie Alabanza

“Both of my children are currently in university here, and they truly enjoy living in the country,” she said.

Another resident who has spent more than two decades in Qatar, Laura Allaberdina from Uzbekistan, described the country as the place where she built her life.

“I have been living in Qatar for 21 years, I originally came here to work as a cabin crew member with Qatar Airways,” she said.

What began as a professional opportunity eventually became something much deeper.

“What started as a professional opportunity eventually became a life journey that shaped my career, my perspective, and my future,” she said.

Over time, she said she developed a deep appreciation for the country.“Once I made that shift in mindset, everything changed,” she said.“I started to truly appreciate the country and eventually fell in love with living here.”

Allaberdina said Qatar's stability and leadership continue to inspire confidence."I trust the Qatari government and its ability to manage situations responsibly and maintain





Laura Allaberdina

After more than two decades in the country, she now considers Qatar her permanent home.“I plan to live here for the rest of my life. Qatar has become my true home.”

Similarly, Malaysian national Anusha Kandaiah said residents initially experienced uncertainty when the situation began.

“Initially, when this started on February 28, there was a huge sense of uncertainty, fear and worry,” she said.

However, confidence grew as authorities communicated their response.“As time passed, people began to realise that we are in the very good hands of the Qatar Government and the Defence Ministry,” she said.

Kandaiah said the country's experience in managing previous challenges strengthens her belief in its resilience.

“This is not the first time that Qatar has faced a challenge, and each time it has handled the challenges with grace, peace, patience and resilience,” she said.

Having lived in the country for 17 years, she described Qatar as her home away from home.

“It has kept me safe and protected, nurtured me, and allowed me to grow into the person I have become today,” she said.

An African expatriate living in Qatar also described a community adapting to the situation while maintaining daily life.

“In general, moods have different types of anxiety, and others are okay,” she said, noting that families respond differently depending on their circumstances.

“With my communities of parents, it's a mix, some parents are more anxious while others are calmer,” she said.

Despite these differences, she believes Qatar's communication and defensive systems help reassure residents.

“The government is actively communicating with its citizens through alert notifications, and Qatar has been intercepting incoming missiles,” she said.

For her, the continued availability of services and supplies reflects the country's preparedness.“I feel secure that Qatar will provide the needs of each resident”.

As the region navigates a complex geopolitical landscape, many residents say their experiences in Qatar continue to highlight a sense of security, stability and belonging.

