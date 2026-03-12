Interior Minister Eyes Further Co-Operation With GCC Counterparts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al‐Thani, held a series of phone calls with Their Excellencies interior ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states to discuss the latest regional developments following the Iranian aggression against Qatar and other countries in the region.

The discussions focused on strengthening joint security coordination and unifying Gulf positions to confront any threat to the security and stability of their member states. The ministers underscored the principle of collective Gulf security and the importance of solidarity in protecting the region and its people.

The phone calls were received from UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt.-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed al-Nahyan; Bahrain Minister of Interior General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulla al-Khalifa; Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz al-Saud; Omani Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi; and Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud al-Sabah.

HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al‐Thani expressed his gratitude to his GCC counterparts for their solidarity and fraternal support, praising the high level of coordination among the region's security institutions.

In a related development, Qatar participated yesterday in the joint ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the United Kingdom held via videoconference.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi represented Qatar at the meeting, which reviewed regional developments and affirmed the commitment of the GCC and the United Kingdom to maintaining regional security, stability, and coordinated diplomatic engagement.

Lekhwiya GCC Iranian aggression