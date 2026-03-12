More Leaders Express Solidarity With HH The Amir

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received Thursday phone calls from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

During the calls, the leaders inquired about the situation in Qatar in light of the ongoing Iranian aggression, expressing their strong condemnation of these attacks against Qatar and other countries in the region. They affirmed their nations' solidarity with Qatar and praised the wise leadership of HH the Amir as well as Qatar's success in managing the crisis and safeguarding the security and safety of all residents, including their citizens.

HH the Amir expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to them for their kind sentiments and supportive positions, and emphasised the depth of relations and the friendly ties that bind Qatar with New Zealand, Germany, and Uganda.

The calls also reviewed the latest developments in the region. The leaders stressed the importance of de-escalation and an immediate cessation of hostilities, underscoring the need to give priority to dialogue and diplomatic means to resolve differences and contain the crisis. They highlighted the significance of collective international efforts to preserve the security and stability of the region and the wider world.

