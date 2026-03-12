Your Mission: Go to Space with Frank White

Author and space philosopher aims to experience the 'Overview Effect' firsthand,

then share it with the world

Supporters will raise funds to send him and a travel partner on a spaceflight

Space travel took on new purpose today with the launch of a grassroots movement to send author and philosopher Frank White to space.

White, 81, is well-known in the space community for coining the term and developing the Overview Effect theory, which describes the profound cognitive and emotional shift that astronauts experience when viewing Earth from afar.

As he documented in his seminal book on the subject, the phenomenon triggers positive changes – including feelings of awe, unity, and connectedness – among humans who venture off world. White has interviewed more than 50 astronauts about the transformation, and now it's his turn to have the experience.

His supporters aim to raise $2 million to fund a flight for White and a member of the space community who will be determined via a competitive selection process. The fundraising effort, called“Go to Space with Frank White,” runs from Thursday, March 12, through Monday, April 27, with a target flight date to be determined.

Some 20 professional and commercial astronauts are supporting White's flight.

The campaign is led by MoonDAO, an open source space platform where everything is proposed, governed, and created by citizens. MoonDAO has already sent two civilian astronauts to space, Coby Cotton and Eiman Jahangir.

A Duty to Care for Our World

The fundraising goal is well within reach, according to MoonDAO.“Don't underestimate the power of thousands of people working together to make a big impact,” said MoonDAO's founder, Pablo Moncada-Larrotiz.“As we've seen in our previous successful spaceflight campaigns, every contribution matters, regardless of how big or small.”

Although the goal supports a minimum of a suborbital flight for White and a travel partner, there's no upper limit on the type of flight if additional money is raised.“The more funds we can raise together, the bigger impact we can make,” said Moncada-Larrotiz.“The mission profile can even scale to orbital or a lunar flyby.” If funds raised are not sufficient for one seat for White, all funds are returned.

Contributors will effectively join the mission and help shape it from today through launch date and will vote for the person to fly alongside White. Contributors of $100 or more can become MoonDAO“citizens” and can compete for the seat themselves.

The competition to be White's travel partner requires, among other things, an essay reviewed by a committee of professional and commercial astronauts and a final vote by the MoonDAO community. For details, visit .

About Frank White

Frank White is an author, space philosopher, educator, and advocate for humanity's sustainable future off world. His book,“The Overview Effect: Space Exploration and Human Evolution,” is a seminal work in the field of space studies. He has authored or co-authored additional books on a wide range of topics, including SETI, AI, and climate change.

White is also co-founder and president of the Human Space Program; co-executive editor of Sentient Media, LLC; SpaceTech curator for Intro-act, LLC; and a professor at Kepler Space University.

About MoonDAO

MoonDAO is a collective of people from all over the world that is accelerating the development of a self-sustaining, self-governing settlement on the Moon to act as a launch point into the cosmos.

The Overview Effect is a registered trademark owned by Frank White.

