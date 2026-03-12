6 Things To Do If Your Insurer Exits Your County Next Year

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Getting a letter that your health insurer is leaving your county can feel like a punch to the gut, especially when it means scrambling to find new coverage before your current plan expires. Between rising premiums and fewer choices, many Americans are finding that insurers are tightening their footprints and exiting certain markets in 2026. This trend isn't just anecdotal: multiple carriers have announced they're scaling back or leaving some counties entirely, reducing the number of available plans for consumers.

Whether you're covered through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), an individual market plan, or a Medicare Advantage option, proactive planning can help you avoid gaps in coverage and unexpected costs. Here are six practical steps to take if your insurer exits your county next year.

1. Read Your Insurer's Notice Carefully (and Early)

If your insurer plans to exit your county, they're legally required to notify you well in advance of when coverage will end. For most individual and Marketplace plans, you should get written notice at least 90 to 180 days before your plan is discontinued.

These letters provide deadlines, the exact termination date, and instructions for what to do next. It's tempting to toss that mail aside, but the clock starts ticking as soon as you receive it. Mark the coverage end date on your calendar so you know when you must enroll in new insurance.

2. Take Advantage of Your Special Enrollment Period

When your insurer exits the market, losing coverage is considered a qualifying life event. That triggers a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) that allows you to shop for a new ACA‐compliant plan outside the usual Open Enrollment window.

This SEP typically begins 60 days before your current plan ends and continues for 60 days after the end date. If you enroll during this window before your coverage ends, your new plan can take effect right away with no gap. Signing up after your coverage ends could leave you uninsured for a period, so it's important to stay on top of it.

3. Compare Plans Instead of Just Accepting an Auto‐Enrollment

Some exchanges automatically enroll you in a replacement plan if your insurer exits the market, but that default option isn't always the best choice.

The automatic plan may have a different network, benefits, or cost structure than your current coverage. By comparing all available plans in your area, you can find one that better matches your healthcare needs and budget. Look at premium costs, deductibles, provider networks, and prescription drug coverage before you make your decision. Taking this step often saves money and protects continuity of care.

4. Double‐Check Provider Networks and Prescription Coverage

Just because a new plan is available doesn't mean your doctors are included in its network. Survey posts from people whose insurers left their areas highlight this frustration, finding that previously in‐network providers are suddenly out of network with new plans.

Before picking a replacement plan, make sure your primary care physician, specialists, and preferred hospitals are covered. You'll also want to check that your medications are on the new plan's formulary. Failing to do this can result in higher out‐of‐pocket costs or forced provider changes mid‐year.

5. Reconfirm Subsidy Eligibility Before Selecting Coverage

If you receive premium tax credits through the ACA Marketplace, those amounts can change when insurers exit your market, and new benchmark premiums are set.

Your income and household size haven't changed, but if the benchmark plan's price shifts significantly in your area, your subsidy could increase or decrease. Before committing to a new plan, make sure your subsidy estimate is updated so you understand your actual monthly cost. This may open up better plan options at a lower price. Checking your subsidy eligibility can make a real difference in what you pay.

6. Look Beyond the Marketplace for Coverage Options

If choices in your county shrink dramatically or plans become unaffordable, you have alternatives outside the ACA Marketplace. Private insurance plans that are not on the Marketplace may offer broader networks or different cost structures. Working with an independent insurance broker or agent can help you identify these options.

Some people also consider employer plans if available, COBRA continuation coverage after job‐based insurance loss, or Medicaid if you qualify. Exploring all available paths (not just Marketplace plans) ensures you find the coverage that works best for you. You don't have to feel trapped by a single exit announcement.

Staying Covered When Insurers Shrink Their Footprint

Insurer exits can be stressful, but they don't have to leave you without protection or choices. Federal regulations ensure you get advance notice and a window to enroll in new coverage without waiting for the next Open Enrollment Period. By acting quickly, comparing plans, checking networks, understanding your subsidy eligibility, and exploring alternatives, you can navigate changes with confidence.

Have you ever had to switch health plans because your insurer exited your area? What steps helped you find a new plan?