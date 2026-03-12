Rayna Tours Lists Best International Destinations For Easy Visa Travel

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Rayna Tours, a leading travel arrangements company, points out international destinations offering easy visa travel to foreign nationals, thus offering hassle-free holidays.

Dubai, UAE - March 12, 2026: International travel has been on the rise in the last few years. Good and efficient flight connectivity is one of the main reasons for the same, although the ease of getting a visa is definitely a winning point for travelers. Most tourists today are on the lookout for destinations that offer easy visa options like visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival, and e-visas.

Rayna Tours and Travels lists some of the top international destinations that offer easy visas to tourists. As a leading expert in the tourism industry, Rayna has seen an increase in popularity of nations that have easy visa policies. People prefer to travel to places that offer faster visa approvals, cohesive visa processes, and minimal paper work.

“In recent times , Rayna Tours visa services ( ) have seen an increase in the trend of spontaneous travel and short holidays among travelers, especially the younger crowd. They are on a lookout for countries that have easy visa policies that do not involve visiting an embassy, submitting physical documents, and attending interviews,” says the CEO of Rayna Tours, Mr. Senthil Velan.

The United Arab Emirates is one of the countries that offer tourist e-visa to citizens of almost all nations. Visa on arrival is also available to certain nationalities who have a valid US, UK, or Schengen visa. Singapore is also a country that has streamlined their visa process, thus smoothening the travel experience.

Another Southeast Asian country that offers visa-on-arrival and e-visa is Thailand, a place known for its tropical beaches and rainforests. Indonesia has also made traveling easier for tourists by offering e-visa-on arrival and e-visas to most countries. A few other nations that have simplified their tourist visa processes are Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam, Turkey, Malaysia, Japan, and more.

Mr. Velan added,“Most e-visas are processed within 3-5 working days, some take even lesser time. As the visa arrives in your email, there is no need to visit the embassy to collect your passport or wait for it to be delivered. All you need to do is get a print out of the visa and produce it at the immigration along with your passport. E-visas and visa-on-arrival have made the planning process more convenient, easy, and flexible for travelers.”

As more countries are going digital with their visas, Rayna Tours has expanded its visa processing support as well. Rayna international visa services offer end-to-end visa services, including filling in the application form, submitting the documents, and tracking the application. Along with visa services, Rayna offers customized holiday packages, local tours, hotel and flight bookings, attraction tickets, and more.