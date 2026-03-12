Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UPDATE/Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary Bardeesy To Announce Investment In Research Infrastructure


2026-03-12 10:46:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHERBROOKE, Quebec, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Canada Foundation for Innovation

Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, will announce an investment in research infrastructure on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Parliamentary Secretary Bardeesy will be joined by Sylvain Charbonneau, President and CEO of the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) and Professor Jean-Pierre Perreault, Rector of the Université de Sherbrooke.

There will be a media following the announcement.

Date: Friday March 13, 2026
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Sherbrooke, QC

Members of the media are asked to contact CFI Media Relations at ... to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

Contacts

Sara Frizzell
Media Relations and Social Media Specialist
Canada Foundation for Innovation
613-943-2580
...
Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
...


Stay connected
A full list of our funded projects, as well as stories about the facilities we fund, is available at Innovation. For updates, follow us on Bluesky, LinkedIn and X @InnovationCA and subscribe to our YouTube channel to find videos about the CFI and its transformative research projects.


MENAFN12032026004107003653ID1110855703



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search