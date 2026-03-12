UPDATE/Media Advisory: Parliamentary Secretary Bardeesy To Announce Investment In Research Infrastructure

Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, will announce an investment in research infrastructure on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Parliamentary Secretary Bardeesy will be joined by Sylvain Charbonneau, President and CEO of the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) and Professor Jean-Pierre Perreault, Rector of the Université de Sherbrooke.

There will be a media following the announcement.

Date: Friday March 13, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Sherbrooke, QC

Members of the media are asked to contact CFI Media Relations at ... to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

Contacts