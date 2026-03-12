Thomas Global Systems Celebrates Irvine Facility Expansion And 70-Year Anniversary With U.S. And Australian Government Leaders
The Irvine expansion increases the company's U.S. engineering, manufacturing, and program support capacity, strengthening its ability to deliver innovative, high integrity electronic solutions for commercial aviation, defense, and government applications.
The event brought together company leadership, industry partners, and senior government and military representatives from the United States and Australia. Attendees included Congresswoman Young Kim (CA-40), who officially opened the expanded facility, Air Vice Marshal Carl Newman AM, Australian Defense Attaché and Head of Defense Staff Washington, Ms. Heather Ridout, Australian Consul General New York, Mr. Chris Ketter, Australian Consul-General San Francisco and Mr. James Mai, City of Irvine Vice-Mayor. Senior representation also included Councilmember Melinda Liu and delegates from the offices of Supervisor Don Wagner, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, and State Senator Steven Choi.
The program included a ribbon cutting ceremony, executive remarks, and guided tours of the expanded facility, highlighting advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities designed to support long-term program sustainment, technology modernization, and flee life extension initiatives.
“This expansion represents a deliberate investment in our people, our capabilities, and the customers we support,” said Angus Hutchinson, CEO of Thomas Global Systems.“As we mark 70 years of operations, our focus remains on practical innovation, engineering excellence, and delivering long-term value across the aerospace and defense sector.”
The event also underscored the importance of sustained collaboration between the United States and Australia in advancing aerospace and defense industrial capability.
“Congratulations to Thomas Global Systems on 70 years of innovation and excellence, and on your continued expansion here in Orange County,” said Congresswoman Young Kim.“Your leadership in aerospace and defense, including critical programs supporting AUKUS and advanced training technologies like the Abrams Tank Immersive Tactical Trainer, strengthens our alliances and ensures our defense readiness. I'm proud to present a Certificate of Congressional Recognition in honor of this important milestone.”
Thomas Global Systems' continued growth in Irvine reinforces its long-term commitment to the region and its role in supporting critical national and international aerospace and defense programs.
“This expansion exemplifies Thomas Global Systems' long-term commitment to the U.S. market,” said Air Vice Marshal Carl Newman AM, Australian Defense Attaché and Head of Defense Staff Washington.
Founded in Sydney, Australia, in 1956, Thomas Global Systems has grown from a specialist electronics manufacturer into an international aviation and defense electronics business. Operating from modern facilities in Irvine, California, and Sydney, Australia, the company delivers innovative, dependable and customer-focused solutions across commercial aviation, defense, and government markets.
Contacts
Kyle Stockman
Director, Business Development & Strategy
Thomas Global Systems
...
Tel (+1) 949 466 2390
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
