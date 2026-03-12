Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aari Aari Dhurandhar: The Revenge's FIRST Song Out! Ranveer's Power Packed Punjabi Party Anthem


2026-03-12 10:11:06
The explosive track Aari Aari from Dhurandhar: The Revenge is going viral across social media. Featuring Ranveer Singh, the remix revives a classic Punjabi-pop hook originally made famous by Bombay Rockers, turning it into the newest Bollywood party anthem.

