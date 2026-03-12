Aari Aari Dhurandhar: The Revenge's FIRST Song Out! Ranveer's Power Packed Punjabi Party Anthem

The explosive track Aari Aari from Dhurandhar: The Revenge is going viral across social media. Featuring Ranveer Singh, the remix revives a classic Punjabi-pop hook originally made famous by Bombay Rockers, turning it into the newest Bollywood party anthem.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.