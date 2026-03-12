Export Opportunities For Canadian Fresh Potatoes To Mexico

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) CANADA / MEXICO – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has reached agreement with Mexico's Servicio Nacional de Sanidad, Inocuidad y Calidad Agroalimentaria (SENASICA) on arrangements that will allow shipments of Canadian potatoes for consumption or processing to Mexico.

This agreement will help expand market opportunities for Canada's potato sector and support producers in exporting their high-quality products to international markets. The CFIA will work closely with the potato sector in the coming months as the next steps are implemented.

In October, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, minister of agriculture and agri-food, concluded a successful trade mission to Mexico where both countries agreed to enhance regulatory and technical cooperation under the Canada-Mexico 2025-2028 Action Plan to facilitate commercial ties. These discussions continued during the most recent trade visit in February 2026.

Securing access to international markets for Canadian agricultural and agri-food products is a key priority for the Government of Canada. Minister MacDonald's engagements with Mexico underscore Canada's commitment to strengthen agricultural ties, increase and diversify trade, and promote the Canada brand.

The CFIA supports market access requirements with trading partners by providing guidance to growers and packing facilities with information on foreign import requirements, and verifies compliance with importing countries' regulations through inspections. As Canada's national plant protection agency, the CFIA also works with international partners to prevent the spread of invasive pests and diseases that could threaten crops, forests, the environment, and our economy.

