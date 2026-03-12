Lecturer in Asian Studies, The University of Melbourne

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr Charlotte Setijadi is a Lecturer in Asian Studies at the Asia Institute. She is also the Head of Program for Asian Studies.

An anthropologist, Charlotte researches Chinese Indonesian identity politics, Indonesian political culture, and Indonesian diaspora politics and transnational migrations. Her first book 'Memories of Unbelonging: Ethnic Chinese Identity Politics in Post-Suharto Indonesia' (University of Hawai'i Press, 2023) explores how collective memories of state-sponsored ethnic discrimination have shaped Chinese identity politics in contemporary Indonesia. She is now working on her second book on the transnational migration trajectories and diaspora politics of high-skilled Indonesian migrants. Charlotte's research has been published in highly-ranked academic journals such as the Journal of Contemporary China, Asian Survey, Asian Ethnicity, and Bulletin of Indonesian Economic Studies. Prior to her current role, Charlotte was an Assistant Professor of Humanities at Singapore Management University, a Visiting Fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, and a Postdoctoral Fellow of History at Nanyang Technological University, all in Singapore.

As an expert on Indonesia politics, Charlotte's commentary has been sought after by international media outlets such as The Economist, The New York Times, Al-Jazeera, The Guardian, Financial Times, The LA Times, The Sydney Morning Herald, and Channel NewsAsia among others.

–present Postdoctoral Fellow, China and Globalisation Research Cluster, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University

2013 La Trobe University, Ph.D.

ExperienceEducation