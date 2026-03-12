Suffolk County DWI Defense Attorney Jason Bassett Explains How Breathalyzers Impact Long Island DWI Cases

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY - Breathalyzer tests are among the most consequential pieces of evidence in DWI prosecutions on Long Island, yet these devices are subject to calibration requirements, procedural rules, and physiological variables that can render their results unreliable. Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett of the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ) explains how breathalyzer evidence is developed, where it can be challenged, and what drivers facing DWI charges in Suffolk County need to understand about their legal options.

According to Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett, New York law establishes specific blood alcohol concentration thresholds that breathalyzer results are used to prove: 0.08% or higher for standard drivers 21 and over under a per se DWI standard, 0.04% for commercial drivers, 0.02% for drivers under 21 under the Zero Tolerance Law, and 0.18% or higher for Aggravated DWI charges carrying enhanced penalties. Modern breathalyzers use infrared spectroscopy or electrochemical fuel cell technology to estimate BAC from a breath sample, operating on the principle that alcohol concentration in exhaled air correlates proportionally to blood alcohol concentration. "A BAC reading at or above the legal limit does not automatically mean a conviction," Bassett explains. "The accuracy of that reading depends entirely on whether the device was properly maintained and the test was correctly administered."

Suffolk County DWI defense attorney Jason Bassett notes that New York law imposes strict procedural requirements on breathalyzer administration, including a mandatory observation period of at least 15 minutes before collecting an evidentiary sample, during which the subject must not ingest fluids, eat, smoke, or regurgitate. If any of these events occur, the observation period must restart. Proper calibration and maintenance according to manufacturer specifications and state regulations are also required, and calibration records are frequently scrutinized in DWI defense.

A range of physiological and environmental factors can affect breathalyzer accuracy beyond operator error. Mouth alcohol from recent consumption, belching, or acid reflux can cause readings to exceed actual blood alcohol levels, which is precisely why the observation period requirement exists. Certain metabolic conditions and dietary patterns can introduce interferents that affect test results depending on the device's validation and design specifications. Attorney Bassett points out that even the manner of exhalation can influence measured breath-alcohol concentration according to forensic literature. "The science behind these devices is legitimate, but so are the limitations," he adds. "Every variable in the testing environment is worth examining."

New York's Implied Consent Law requires drivers who are lawfully arrested for DWI-related offenses to submit to chemical testing, and refusal carries serious standalone consequences. A first refusal results in immediate license suspension at arraignment, a one-year revocation if upheld at a DMV hearing, and a $500 civil penalty. Second refusals within five years carry an 18-month revocation and a $750 penalty. Prosecutors may also introduce the fact of refusal as circumstantial evidence at trial. The Law Offices of Jason Bassett represent clients in both criminal DWI proceedings and DMV refusal hearings.

Bassett brings more than 20 years of criminal law experience to DWI defense, including prior service as a Special Assistant Attorney General, Principal Assistant County Attorney for Suffolk County, and Assistant District Attorney for Queens County. That prosecutorial background provides direct insight into how breathalyzer evidence is built and where its weaknesses can be effectively challenged through motions to suppress, cross-examination of testing officers, and scrutiny of maintenance records.

For drivers facing DWI charges in Suffolk County based on breathalyzer evidence, early consultation with an experienced defense attorney can be critical to evaluating the strength of the prosecution's case and identifying viable defense strategies.

