The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased Walgreens In North Carolina

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant net leased Walgreens pharmacy located at 218 E Doctor MLK Jr Blvd in Roseboro, North Carolina for $2,368,000.

The 9,508-square-foot building is strategically positioned along East Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, the primary commercial thoroughfare in Roseboro, which carries approximately 8,500 vehicles per day. The property sits on an outparcel to Food Lion and is surrounded by a strong complement of national and regional retailers, including O'Reilly Auto Parts, Hardee's, Subway, Exxon, Speedway, Dollar General, James Trading Co., and Classy Kidz Child Care. Additional traffic demand is generated by DuBose Steel, a 400,000-square-foot steel processing and manufacturing facility located in close proximity to the site. The property also benefits from a notable competitive advantage-it serves as the only national pharmacy within a 12-mile radius, reinforcing its role as an essential healthcare destination for the surrounding community. Roseboro is located in Sampson County in southeastern North Carolina, situated approximately 20 miles west of Clinton and roughly 50 miles south of the Raleigh metro area. The trade area supports a population of over 17,600 residents within a 10-mile radius, with average household incomes reaching $79,420 at that distance.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller was a Northeast-based investment fund. The buyer was a local private investor completing a 1031 exchange.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is a global leader in retail pharmacy, operating more than 8,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Walgreens serves approximately 8 million customers daily and provides a comprehensive range of pharmacy, health, and wellness services to communities nationwide. The company integrates physical retail with digital platforms to deliver healthcare solutions at the neighborhood level.

“Single tenant net leased pharmacy assets with substantial remaining lease term continue to attract strong investor interest,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added,“This property's position as the sole national pharmacy serving a 12-mile trade radius is a compelling differentiator.”

