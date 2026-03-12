Manhattan DWI Defense Attorney Rachel Kugel Explains New York's Public Intoxication Laws And DWI Charges

MANHATTAN, NY - Motorists and individuals in New York City often misunderstand the legal distinctions between public intoxication and Driving While Intoxicated, creating unexpected exposure to serious criminal charges. Manhattan DWI defense attorney Rachel Kugel of The Kugel Law Firm ( ) outlines how New York law treats intoxicated behavior in public and when those circumstances can escalate into DWI charges.

According to Manhattan DWI defense attorney Rachel Kugel, New York decriminalized alcohol-related public intoxication in 1974, treating it as a public health issue rather than a criminal offense. However, intoxication involving narcotics or other controlled substances is addressed under New York Penal Law § 240.40, which classifies it as a violation carrying up to 15 days in jail and fines up to $250. "Many people assume that because alcohol-related public intoxication isn't a crime, they have nothing to worry about," Kugel explains. "The reality is that their behavior while intoxicated - and their proximity to a vehicle - can quickly change the legal landscape."

Manhattan DWI defense attorney Rachel Kugel emphasizes that one of the most overlooked risks involves physical control of a vehicle. Under New York law, being found in the driver's seat with keys accessible - even if the vehicle is stationary - can be sufficient for DWI charges under the Vehicle and Traffic Law. Courts throughout Manhattan and New York City have upheld DWI convictions based on physical control alone, without any evidence that the vehicle was in motion.

The distinction between protective custody and arrest is also critical for individuals encountering law enforcement while intoxicated. Attorney Kugel notes that police may transport a visibly impaired individual to a treatment facility as a protective measure without filing criminal charges, but if that same individual engages in disorderly conduct, property damage, or attempts to enter a vehicle, the situation shifts rapidly. "The moment someone gets behind the wheel or reaches for their keys, what started as a public health encounter becomes a criminal investigation," she notes.

New York's Implied Consent Law under VTL § 1194 adds another layer of complexity for those who do face DWI charges. Drivers arrested for DWI-related offenses are deemed to have consented to chemical testing, and refusal carries automatic consequences separate from the criminal case. A first refusal results in a one-year license revocation and a $500 civil penalty; a second refusal within five years increases those consequences to 18 months of revocation and a $750 penalty. These administrative penalties apply even if the underlying DWI charge is later reduced or dismissed.

Kugel handles every aspect of DWI defense at The Kugel Law Firm, including arraignments at Manhattan Criminal Court, DMV refusal hearings, and pretrial motions. The firm challenges breathalyzer results, field sobriety test administration, and the legality of traffic stops. "Field sobriety tests are inherently subjective," she advises. "Medical conditions, uneven road surfaces, nervousness - all of these can affect performance and provide meaningful grounds for challenge."

The consequences of a DWI conviction in New York extend well beyond the immediate legal proceedings. A first-offense DWI carries fines ranging from $500 to $1,000, up to one year in jail, and a minimum six-month license revocation. A second offense within ten years is classified as a Class E felony with fines up to $5,000 and potential prison time. All convicted individuals may also be required to install an ignition interlock device and complete a driver rehabilitation program. Additionally, a DWI conviction creates a criminal record that can affect employment, professional licensing, and housing for years. While New York's Clean Slate law may eventually seal some convictions, sealing is not immediate and carries exceptions that require careful attention.

For those confronting DWI charges or public intoxication-related offenses in Manhattan, consulting an experienced defense attorney early in the process can be essential to protecting driving privileges, avoiding a permanent criminal record, and minimizing long-term consequences.

About The Kugel Law Firm:

The Kugel Law Firm is a Manhattan-based law firm dedicated to DWI defense and related criminal matters. Led by attorney Rachel Kugel, the firm represents clients facing driving under the influence charges and public intoxication-related offenses throughout Manhattan, Harlem, and New York City. For consultations, call (212) 372-7218.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: