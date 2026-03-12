Veteran Rock Guitarist Ronnie Rhoads Releases New Global Conspiracy Thriller Event Horizon

Author, producer, and veteran guitarist Ronnie Rhoads steps into the world of fiction with his gripping debut thriller Event Horizon, a fast-paced thriller that combines espionage, global conspiracy, and emotional depth into an unforgettable adventure.

In Event Horizon, readers meet Ronnie Sinclair, a former stadium-packing rock legend who walked away from fame in search of something more meaningful. What he found instead was a world of covert operations and dangerous secrets. Now leading a shadowy special operations team, Sinclair discovers Vera, a genetic weapon cleverly disguised as a miracle vaccine. Hidden inside a cherry-red lipstick tube lies evidence powerful enough to expose a global conspiracy, and deadly enough to get anyone who possesses it killed.

Once the truth surfaces, Sinclair and his team become targets. Hunted by governments, mercenaries, and a ruthless international cabal determined to silence them, they are thrust into a relentless fight for survival. At Sinclair's side is Janelle, a highly skilled operative with a past intertwined with his own. Together they must navigate betrayal, secrets, and a chilling revelation: Vera may be capable of destroying humanity from the inside out.

With cinematic pacing and sharp emotional stakes, Event Horizon explores themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and the dangerous power of truth. The novel delivers explosive action while raising unsettling questions about science, control, and the thin line between protection and extinction.

Ronnie Rhoads brings a lifetime of creative experience to his storytelling. A respected producer and guitarist with over four decades in the music industry, Rhoads has worked in legendary studios such as Westlake in Hollywood and The Sound Kitchen in Nashville. The idea for Event Horizon began as a song before evolving into a high-stakes thriller inspired by real-world concerns and imagination.

When he is not writing or producing music, Rhoads enjoys fishing for bass, lifting weights, and spending time with his family.

Title: Event Horizon

Author: Ronnie Rhoads

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Publication Date: January 7, 2026

ISBN: 9798318809460

Genre: Thriller