A.M.A Selections Unveils Expanded 2026 Collection Of Luxury Holiday Villas Across The French Riviera

London - March 12, 2026 - A.M.A Selections, the luxury vacation rental company redefining private villa holidays across Europe and the Caribbean, has announced a significant expansion of its French Riviera portfolio for summer 2026. The curated collection now spans five of the most sought-after destinations on the Côte d'Azur, giving discerning travellers unprecedented access to handpicked holiday villas in Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Antibes, and Monaco.

The French Riviera has been a magnet for luxury travellers for more than a century, and the region continues to set the standard for Mediterranean glamour. Recognising the growing demand for private, fully serviced accommodation over traditional five-star hotels, A.M.A Selections has invested heavily in sourcing exceptional holiday villas in the South of France that combine architectural character with contemporary comfort across every major destination on the coast.

Holiday Villas Saint-Tropez – Timeless Glamour Meets Private Luxury

The A.M.A Selections collection of holiday villas in Saint-Trope features a carefully curated portfolio of private estates in and around the legendary Riviera town. Properties range from contemporary seafront retreats in Ramatuelle, within walking distance of the iconic Pampelonne beach, to restored Provençal bastides surrounded by private vineyards and Mediterranean gardens. Each villa is professionally managed and comes with access to A.M.A Selections' dedicated concierge team, who can arrange everything from private yacht charters and helicopter transfers to Michelin-starred private chef experiences. Saint-Tropez remains the quintessential summer destination for those seeking a blend of celebrity culture, world-class dining, and the relaxed sophistication that defines the Riviera lifestyle.

Holiday Villas Cannes – Where Film Festival Glamour Meets Year-Round Elegance

For travellers drawn to the city synonymous with the world's most prestigious film festival, A.M.A Selections offers an outstanding range of holiday villas in Cannes. The portfolio includes grand Belle Époque residences perched above La Croisette with panoramic views of the Mediterranean, as well as sleek modern properties in the surrounding hills of Super-Cannes and Mougins. Beyond the red carpet, Cannes offers a thriving cultural scene, Michelin-starred restaurants, and easy access to the charming hilltop village of Grasse, the perfume capital of the world. A.M.A Selections' local knowledge ensures guests can experience the authentic Côte d'Azur beyond the headlines, with personalised restaurant bookings, private tours, and bespoke excursions arranged through the in-house concierge service.

Holiday Villas Antibes – Old-World Charm and Coastal Sophistication

Situated between Cannes and Nice, the walled town of Antibes and the exclusive peninsula of Cap d'Antibes have attracted royalty, artists, and industrialists for generations. A.M.A Selections' collection of holiday villas in Antibes encompasses properties ranging from intimate maisons de maître within the old town walls to sprawling waterfront estates on the Cap, many with private beach access and mature landscaped gardens. Antibes combines the authentic Provençal atmosphere of its daily market and medieval ramparts with the exclusive allure of Cap d'Antibes, home to the legendary Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. The town's proximity to the Picasso Museum, Port Vauban – Europe's largest marina – and the Juan-les-Pins jazz quarter makes it an exceptionally well-rounded destination for luxury villa guests.

Holiday Villas Monaco – The Pinnacle of Riviera Prestige

Completing the French Riviera collection, A.M.A Selections presents an exclusive selection of holiday villas in Monaco and the surrounding communes of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Beausoleil. Monaco represents the apex of Riviera luxury, and the properties in this collection reflect that standing – expect private terraces overlooking the Monte Carlo harbour, state-of-the-art wellness facilities, and proximity to the principality's legendary casino, Grand Prix circuit, and haute couture boutiques. For guests seeking the ultimate in privacy and prestige, A.M.A Selections' Monaco portfolio delivers an experience that rivals the finest hotels in the world, with the added freedom and exclusivity of a private residence.

The A.M.A Selections Difference

Every property listed on the A.M.A Selections platform is personally vetted to meet rigorous standards of quality, design, and service. Unlike mass-market booking platforms, A.M.A Selections operates a high-touch model in which each guest is assigned a dedicated concierge from the moment of booking through to departure. Services include pre-arrival planning, private chef arrangements, restaurant reservations, yacht and helicopter charters, spa treatments, and curated excursions – all tailored to the guest's preferences.

The company's proprietary platform and mobile app allow guests to browse properties, communicate with their concierge, manage itineraries, and share trip details with travel companions, combining the warmth of personal service with the convenience of modern technology.

“The French Riviera is where A.M.A Selections began, and it remains at the heart of everything we do. Our 2026 collection represents our deepest commitment yet to this extraordinary coastline – we've handpicked properties across Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Antibes, and Monaco that embody the very best of Riviera living. Our guests expect perfection, and we're proud to deliver it.” – A.M.A Selections

About A.M.A Selections:

A.M.A Selections is a luxury vacation rental company offering a curated portfolio of private villas and chalets across more than 100 destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company combines a rigorously vetted property collection with a dedicated concierge service and proprietary booking platform. A.M.A Selections operates across the French Riviera, Provence, Tuscany, Amalfi Coast, Puglia, Sardinia, Ibiza, Mallorca, Costa del Sol, Mykonos, the French Alps, St. Barts, Turks and Caicos, and California, among other destinations.